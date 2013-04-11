CrossFire Versus SLI Scaling: Does AMD's FX Actually Favor GeForce?

Results: Battlefield 3

The Radeon graphics cards encounter a weird performance penalty at 1920x1080, regardless of the CrossFire mode or processor used. The consistency we're looking for doesn't come from the first and second charts, but rather from comparing the top half to the bottom half of each data set. Doing so tells us that the FX-8350’s small performance deficit doesn't come from the graphics cards we're using, but rather the processor's performance.

Incidentally, comparisons to the results from our most recent System Builder Marathon reveal that newer drivers ameliorate the anomaly at 1920x1080.