CryoVenom R9 290 Review: Water Cooling With A Warranty

Results: Arma 3

Both Radeon R9 290 graphics cards appear bottlenecked by platform components at 1920x1080. Adding a couple of monitors helps the water-cooled card stand out, though. Even with both cards set to stock frequencies, and benchmarking in an exceedingly chilly lab, the air-cooled board appears to pull back on its peak performance.

Frame rates remain smooth through our Arma 3 test using standard quality settings.

Average frame rates look terribly close to the minimums we measured under the influence of Arma 3's Ultra quality preset, necessitating a closer look at frame-rates over time.

The lowest I'm willing to go is 20 FPS. Yet, even the stock-clocked boards maintain more than 25 FPS. The CryoVenom’s victory is a little hollow here.