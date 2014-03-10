CryoVenom R9 290 Review: Water Cooling With A Warranty

Results: Arma 3
Both Radeon R9 290 graphics cards appear bottlenecked by platform components at 1920x1080. Adding a couple of monitors helps the water-cooled card stand out, though. Even with both cards set to stock frequencies, and benchmarking in an exceedingly chilly lab, the air-cooled board appears to pull back on its peak performance.
Frame rates remain smooth through our Arma 3 test using standard quality settings.
Average frame rates look terribly close to the minimums we measured under the influence of Arma 3's Ultra quality preset, necessitating a closer look at frame-rates over time.
The lowest I'm willing to go is 20 FPS. Yet, even the stock-clocked boards maintain more than 25 FPS. The CryoVenom’s victory is a little hollow here.
Go look at the price of the acrylic/nickel block and the backplate. Assume they're stockpiling the leftover air coolers at some cost and will sell them in the far future for about the cost of stockpiling them.
AMD recently released these to distribution by manufacturing partners, so maybe they can now get them bare. But they couldn't when these were launched, and this is a launch card. Since I don't know the full details of AMD's recent move, I cannot comment further.