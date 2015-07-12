Dell U3415W 34-Inch Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

Once again our tale begins with the default Standard picture mode. There are only two minor issues here: magenta is just a bit off in hue, and blue is a little under-saturated at the 100-percent level. Fortunately, its luminance is tweaked up to compensate, so the resulting error is still below two Delta E — it really doesn’t get much better than this.

The gamma problems in the Custom Color mode contribute to a less-than-stellar gamut result. You can see how mid-saturation levels for red, magenta and blue are too low. We tried using the Saturation and Hue controls to fix things, but all we could do was move the magenta secondary with the Hue slider. Obviously, the Standard mode is the best choice for all-around color accuracy and performance.

Only the best professional monitors can crack one Delta E in our gamut test. Remember that we’re averaging thirty measurements, and the U3415W does it without any adjustments whatsoever — that’s pretty impressive in our book.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Under-saturation in blue, and to a lesser extent green, contribute to a last-place finish here. We’re still mightily impressed with the U3415W’s color accuracy and wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it as a professional’s tool.