Trending

Dell U3415W 34-Inch Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor Review

Part of Dell's UltraSharp line, the U3415W is a premium product that promises high performance — and it’s priced accordingly. Does it keep that promise?

By

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

Once again our tale begins with the default Standard picture mode. There are only two minor issues here: magenta is just a bit off in hue, and blue is a little under-saturated at the 100-percent level. Fortunately, its luminance is tweaked up to compensate, so the resulting error is still below two Delta E — it really doesn’t get much better than this.

The gamma problems in the Custom Color mode contribute to a less-than-stellar gamut result. You can see how mid-saturation levels for red, magenta and blue are too low. We tried using the Saturation and Hue controls to fix things, but all we could do was move the magenta secondary with the Hue slider. Obviously, the Standard mode is the best choice for all-around color accuracy and performance.

Only the best professional monitors can crack one Delta E in our gamut test. Remember that we’re averaging thirty measurements, and the U3415W does it without any adjustments whatsoever — that’s pretty impressive in our book.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Under-saturation in blue, and to a lesser extent green, contribute to a last-place finish here. We’re still mightily impressed with the U3415W’s color accuracy and wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it as a professional’s tool.

31 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tom10167 12 July 2015 12:29
    "3440x2160" Anyone else getting tired of seeing this site report glaring errors in almost everything they publish?
    Reply
  • 12 July 2015 13:59
    It's 3440x1440 pixels @ 60 Hz refresh rate. It's also $899.99 on Amazon not $1199.00.
    Reply
  • SirGCal 12 July 2015 14:41
    Unless I missed it, no mention of sync of either flavor. I'm not buying a new display without one or the other. I've noticed it so much nicer in every enabled task, not just gaming.
    Reply
  • oj88 12 July 2015 14:51
    Judging by its size and price, Dell could have made U3415W a 4K (4096x2160) monitor.
    Reply
  • HideOut 12 July 2015 14:57
    Thats not 4K. and no, it has no sync. This is more of a pro grade monitor, not a high FPS gamer
    Reply
  • GoZFast 12 July 2015 16:40
    2x9w speakers o.o That a lot for integrated speakers My samsung tv 27'' has 2x2w.
    Reply
  • GoZFast 12 July 2015 16:42
    Dell already have 5K monitors but this one is aimed at artistic professionals.
    Reply
  • 12 July 2015 17:02
    CORRECTION:
    Newegg has it for $799.99 with coupon code:
    EMCAVKK33
    Reply
  • GoZFast 12 July 2015 17:22
    Well, too bad, its 1220$ here in Canada. I guess I will add it to my list when shopping in NY next time lol Dell brand 34'' ~4K monitor 10bit pro panel with ok speakers is pretty decent for 799$. Its a good tv with those inputs for a small room.
    Reply
  • Tanquen 12 July 2015 18:14
    IPS = :)

    Curved = :(

    21:9 = :(

    34” = :( It’s too darn short for a widescreen display. My 30” 2560x1600 already has a taller res.

    “By curving the screen just a little, the extra width fits better into the user’s peripheral vision, and reduces the amount of head-turning necessary to see the entire desktop.” Wow, just wow! This is just so wrong.

    “the image is not distorted in any way.”
    It may not be enough to notice but it totally distorts the screen and nothing you view on it will be shot in such a way. The larger TVs totally have a bowtie effect going on and it’s a total gimmick.
    Reply