Nvidia's DLSS Technology Analyzed: It All Starts With Upscaling

Star Wars Reflections: A Special Case
The Star Wars Reflections demo is even more complex because it combines Nvidia's DLSS and ray tracing technologies in real time. We spent hours scrutinizing screen captures to compare them with no definitive conclusions. There was only one observation we made over and over: the reflection effects are never really identical between the various render modes. Take Captain Phasma's helmet as an example. The lighting in her visor looks different across all three screenshots.
Of course, we learn more from analyzing the render pipeline. Specifying QHD with DLSS enabled results in a base resolution of 1708x964, four pixels taller than the Infiltrator demo, or 728 pixels without the black bands.
Unfortunately, Nvidia's tool doesn't run stably at 4K so we can't say much about that setting.
One detail we didn't see from the other two demos is the addition of DLAA, which is applied to the frame at its base resolution, just before upscaling occurs. Final Fantasy also applies an AA filter prior to upscaling, but we cannot confirm that it's the same type of anti-aliasing.
In the Reflections demo, we have to wonder if DLAA is invoking the Turing architecture's Tensor cores to substitute in a higher-quality ground truth image prior to upscaling?
Bonus: The Ray Tracing Step
As we stepped through the render, we were able to isolate where ray tracing was happening. Two frames apply ray tracing at two different angles, while a third seems to denoise the result. Note also that ray tracing is also calculated prior to upscaling.
I come here on my phone and my pc never have this problem. I use chrome what browser does that
Now, if I could just remember where I read that...
Anyway, thanks. Good article!
If you read the article, DLSS @ 4k is actually faster than no AA @ 4k.
Depending on monitor size, response time, and framerate. Monitors with worse response times will have some motion blurring that helps obscure artifacts. And, for any monitor, running at 144 Hz would blur away more of the artifacts than at 45 or 60 Hz.
The way I see it, DLSS does the opposite of what truly matters in 4K after you actually get used to it and its pains, and I would not find it usable outside of really fast paced games where you don't take the time to appreciate the vistas. Those are also the games that aren't usually as demanding in 4K anyway, nor require 4K in the first place.
This technology is much more useful for low resolutions, where aliasing is the far larger problem, and the textures, where rendered natively, don't deliver the same "wow" effect you expect from 4K anyway, thus turning them down a notch is far less noticeable.