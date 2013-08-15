AMD Dual Graphics Analysis: Better Benchmarks; Same Experience?

Results: BioShock Infinite

Lastly, BioShock Infinite represents the latest developed with Epic's Unreal Engine 3. Does Dual Graphics yield a frame rate boost in this AMD-sponsored title?

Indeed, it does. The Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 in Dual Graphics mode approaches Radeon HD 7750 performance, according to the averages measured by Fraps.

Charting out the frame rates over time reveals that only the Dual Graphics solutions and Radeon HD 7750 stay above 30 FPS for the vast majority of the benchmark.

The frame time variance definitely reflects additional latency with Dual Graphics enabled, but even the worst-case numbers aren't terrible. We've seen gamers react to situations where variance was later measured at 5 ms, so this is in that realm. Of course, the video will tell us what we're actually experiencing.

Despite the big difference in average frame rates, the A10-6800K (at 21.4 FPS) is almost indistinguishable from the Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 in Dual Graphics mode (at 37.3 FPS). The Radeon HD 7750 (at 42.6 FPS) is obviously far smoother than Dual Graphics, even though its average frame rate is only a little higher.