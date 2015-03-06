Trending

Dying Light: Performance Analysis And Benchmarks

Results: 1440p, 4K And CPU

Very High Details, 2560x1440 (1440p)

Only the Radeon R9 285 falls below 30 FPS at this high resolution, and the Radeon R9 290X shows some power next to the GeForce GTX 960. Both AMD cards continue to exhibit slightly higher frame time variance, however. The GeForce cards do feel a bit smoother.

Very High Details, 3840x2160 (4K)

At 3840x2160, the Radeon R9 295X2 lands in between the R9 290X and GeForce GTX 980. However, its frame time variance is considerably higher than the single-GPU cards. Everything seems to perform poorly at 4K under the Very High preset. But that's what we'd expect until we get into more elaborate SLI and CrossFire configs. You'll want to use the Low or Medium presets at 3840x2160.

CPU Benchmarks

As a wrap-up, we'll run some processor-oriented tests using a GeForce GTX 980 at 1080p with Very High details enabled.

This game prefers Intel's architecture with superior IPC throughput. It doesn't appear to care whether you're running a four-, six- or eight-core FX processor; the much cheaper FX-4170 runs right alongside AMD's FX-9590 flagship. Intel's Core i7-3960X shows how Dying Light really takes advantage of the extra horsepower by pulling ahead with twice the FX-9590's performance.

