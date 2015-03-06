Dying Light: Performance Analysis And Benchmarks

Results: 1440p, 4K And CPU
Very High Details, 2560x1440 (1440p)
Only the Radeon R9 285 falls below 30 FPS at this high resolution, and the Radeon R9 290X shows some power next to the GeForce GTX 960. Both AMD cards continue to exhibit slightly higher frame time variance, however. The GeForce cards do feel a bit smoother.
Very High Details, 3840x2160 (4K)
At 3840x2160, the Radeon R9 295X2 lands in between the R9 290X and GeForce GTX 980. However, its frame time variance is considerably higher than the single-GPU cards. Everything seems to perform poorly at 4K under the Very High preset. But that's what we'd expect until we get into more elaborate SLI and CrossFire configs. You'll want to use the Low or Medium presets at 3840x2160.
CPU Benchmarks
As a wrap-up, we'll run some processor-oriented tests using a GeForce GTX 980 at 1080p with Very High details enabled.
This game prefers Intel's architecture with superior IPC throughput. It doesn't appear to care whether you're running a four-, six- or eight-core FX processor; the much cheaper FX-4170 runs right alongside AMD's FX-9590 flagship. Intel's Core i7-3960X shows how Dying Light really takes advantage of the extra horsepower by pulling ahead with twice the FX-9590's performance.
Edit: Gotta say that FX 9590 looks like a joke
what was that set to?
did you change it per benchmark?
is it before or after they patched it so even on max draw distance they lowered how far the game was drawing?
i know on my brothers 290X, i dont know if he was doing 1920x1200 or 2560x1600 was benching SIGNIFICANTLY higher than is shown here.
when you do benchmarks like this in the future, do you mind going through 3 or 4 setups and trying to get them to play at 60fps and list what options you have to tick to get that? it would be SO nice having an in depth analysis for games like this, or dragon age which i had to restart maybe 40 god damn times to see if i dialed in so i have the best mix between visuals and fps...
2x2GB DDR2 800mhz
Gigabyte g31m-es2L
GTX 750Ti 2GB DDR5
Res: 1366x768
Just a piece of advice to anyone on about the same boat as mine(old PC+new GPU and want to play this), just disable that Depth of Field and/or Ambient Occlusion effect(also applies on any latest game titles). And you're fine with your new GPU + its latest driver. Mine stays within 40-60FPS range without any lag on input. While running it on Very High Preset on other things...just without those effects.
Those effects are the culprits for performance drops, most of the time.
The game works rather meh on my 560 Ti and Fx 6300 @4.5 GHz. But once I mess with the core affinity in task manager my GPU is getting 99% usage and all is for with the world.
Edit: after checking some other sites it seems the results are all over the place. Some are similar to Tom's while others appear to be relatively neutral regarding both GPU and CPU performance (though the FXs still struggle against a modern i3)