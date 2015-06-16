Dynatron R27 And R24 Versus Noctua NH-U9DX i4

Test Results

Dynatron uses thick fans with heavy duty motors to produce high air pressure through narrowly spaced fins, yet even its powerful 80mm cooler can’t stand up to the cooling capacity of Noctua’s 92mm NH-U9DX i4. Dynatron’s fans also override motherboard fan settings, making it impossible to hold a moderate fan speed if the CPU is even a little warm.

Those high RPM numbers referenced earlier in this article are shown here, with the R27 running over twice as fast as the NH-U9DX i4, and the R24 running nearly twice as fast as the R27. Then again, the NH-U9DX i4 has twice as many fans, so it certainly could be half as noisy.

Decibels are a logarithmic scale, so an increase of ten decibels has twice the sound pressure level. That means the R27 is nearly four times as noisy as the NH-U9DX i4, and the R24 is nearly twice as noisy as the R27. And, because the fans of these coolers kick up to full speed on a whim, you’ll rarely find any peace with the R24.

Designed for use in a server room where nobody actually lives, the Dynatron coolers heavily skew the cooling-to-noise scale. The NH-U9DX i4 surprisingly reaches around 77 percent of its big brother’s acoustic efficiency.