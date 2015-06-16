Trending

Dynatron R27 And R24 Versus Noctua NH-U9DX i4

Today we look at three Narrow ILM CPU coolers for Intel's LGA2011 (v3): Dynatron’s mid-sized R27, Noctua’s NH-UD9X i4 and the ASRock-supplied Dynatron R24.

Our Verdict

The Dynatron R24 should only be used in server rooms.

For

  • The Dynatron R24 provides enough cooling capacity to fit a high-frequency six-core processor into a slim case.

Against

  • The Dynatron R24 is too noisy for the home or office environment.

Introduction

While this isn’t a server-oriented article, only server and workstation techs are probably familiar with the problem we first faced when testing ASRock’s tiny X99E-ITX/ac. Intel designed its Narrow ILM cooler bracket to conserve space in dual-socket boards, and very few enthusiasts brands care about those. Fortunately, Noctua saw an opportunity where few enthusiast brands tread.

A primary supplier of CPU coolers for the server and workstation markets, Dynatron comes into this comparison from the opposite direction. Newegg shoppers are likely to have seen the name while browsing for other coolers, but ASRock brought retail recognition by including Dynatron's low-profile (2U-server) R24 with its X99E-ITX/ac motherboard. The next model up, the 3U-sized R27 is the largest cooler that the firm sells for Intel’s Narrow ILM.

41 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Crashman 16 June 2015 08:00
    No comments yet, perhaps the title misses the target?
  • Bernie Fresh 16 June 2015 08:29
    perhaps the target misses the point?

    server level cooling will be loud
    big air noctua wins over water in most cases

    be cautious when buying a very specific type of motherboard?
    and more cautious with the 1 type of cooler we think is bestish?

    target acquired..
  • Crashman 16 June 2015 09:00
    16063704 said:
    perhaps the target misses the point?

    server level cooling will be loud
    big air noctua wins over water in most cases

    be cautious when buying a very specific type of motherboard?
    and more cautious with the 1 type of cooler we think is bestish?

    target acquired..
    Let me rephrase that: People who read the motherboard review want to know about coolers that fit. This is the information they need, but I don't think they're finding it.

  • Amdlova 16 June 2015 09:16
    i have spend a little time to find the perfect case for a Micro super mini itx build. and dont find a right cooler in my country. that noctua if have the 1150 backplate will be Supremus. Iam a noctua user for a long long time. I think i will die before the fan stop. :D
  • Crashman 16 June 2015 09:53
    16063830 said:
    i have spend a little time to find the perfect case for a Micro super mini itx build. and dont find a right cooler in my country. that noctua if have the 1150 backplate will be Supremus. Iam a noctua user for a long long time. I think i will die before the fan stop. :D
    With the universal mounting kit, the model number was NH-U9B SE2. Find one and buy it before they're all gone.
  • HormusPeston 16 June 2015 11:23
    The name Dynatron sounds so much more cooler than Noctua. Unfortunately, it sounds 4 times as loud and cools half as much. Pity.
  • Onus 16 June 2015 15:03
    I had wondered if these Dynatron coolers were any good; given that I prefer low-noise, it looks like the answer is "no, they're not."

    Is there an Intel stock cooler for comparison?

  • Crashman 16 June 2015 16:15
    16065176 said:
    Is there an Intel stock cooler for comparison?
    No, Intel doesn't ship a cooler with LGA 2011 or 2011-v3 and recommends this model, which doesn't fit narrow ILM:
    So, they leave you to figure narrow ILM out on your own. Because narrow ILM is supposed to be for servers, where custom-sized solutions are usually needed.

  • Bernie Fresh 16 June 2015 16:51
    I shall also rephrase
    information provided about coolers could be deduced from the articles picture.
    enthusiast level hardware, both chipset and size

    pulling the stock fans from dynatrons and adding something controllable? vantec tornado, same relative power/size/noise
    there even seems to be other options available even with directional and space mounting demands
    "The cooler bracket also seems to fit a Corsair H100i/h80i as seen in Linus's video"
    a comment from the initial review for this motherboard.

    so this article isnt a ILM type cooler review or a asrock x99e-itx/ac cooler review.
    I was initially drawn by the 2U 3U coolers, as I use 3U and 4U server cases for gaming systems
    nearly ironic as I am the "target"... commenting
    Ill agree, the title(enter intelligent constructive criticism here):D

    cheers





  • skit75 16 June 2015 16:59
    That is an amazing warranty for the Noctua cooler if it includes the fan/bearings. I mean, mine is still spinning over 6 years later and the PC it is in, has had VERY little downtime in 6 years. It runs 24/7 and apparently if I was sold a 6 year warranty on mine, I guess it just expired.
