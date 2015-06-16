Dynatron R27 And R24 Versus Noctua NH-U9DX i4

Introduction

While this isn’t a server-oriented article, only server and workstation techs are probably familiar with the problem we first faced when testing ASRock’s tiny X99E-ITX/ac. Intel designed its Narrow ILM cooler bracket to conserve space in dual-socket boards, and very few enthusiasts brands care about those. Fortunately, Noctua saw an opportunity where few enthusiast brands tread.

A primary supplier of CPU coolers for the server and workstation markets, Dynatron comes into this comparison from the opposite direction. Newegg shoppers are likely to have seen the name while browsing for other coolers, but ASRock brought retail recognition by including Dynatron's low-profile (2U-server) R24 with its X99E-ITX/ac motherboard. The next model up, the 3U-sized R27 is the largest cooler that the firm sells for Intel’s Narrow ILM.