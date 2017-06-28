ECS Z270H4-I Mini-ITX Motherboard Review

How We Test

The Z270H4-I is only the second Mini-ITX motherboard we’ve tested using this chipset, and it is priced far cheaper than the competing Z270 Gaming-ITX/ac. Our two cheapest ATX boards fill the lower portion of the chart for comparison, using our complete Kaby Lake Test configuration to gauge performance and comparative overclocking capability.

ECS Durathon 2 Z270H4-I

ASRock Z270 Killer SLI/ac

The range of Z270H4-I’s overclock settings appears adequate in comparison to other boards, but its CPU core voltage is far less granular. We can’t imagine many people will be pleased to jump straight from 1.25V to 1.30V, particularly when some cores operate best from a heat-to-performance perspective at 1.28V.

Test System Configuration

Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Graphics Driver GeForce 372.90



