Trending

Asus' Eee Slate EP121/B121: A Windows 7-Based Tablet PC

By

Apple's iPad, Motorola's Xoom, Acer's Iconia. The list goes on. Are you tired of all the tablet talk? Are you familiar with tablet PCs? Asus has the latest Windows-based tablet. We go over its features and show how it compares to more familiar tablets.

GPU Performance: Intel HD Graphics Versus HD Graphics 3000

We can't really compare the Eee Slate's graphics performance to the iPad or Xoom. There simply aren't any games that run similarly on both platforms, and Fraps only works on our Windows-based configuration. So, instead, we're left comparing the Slate against an actual notebook's integrated graphics engine.

Although seven months have passed since Intel launched its desktop and mobile Sandy Bridge-based platforms, Asus still chose to use the design's predecessor with HD Graphics for its Windows 7-based tablet PC. As a result, we're going to compare the two graphics solutions to gauge what you give up by going the Core i5-470UM route.

SpecificationsAsus K53EAsus Eee Slate
CPUCore i5-2520M (Sandy Bridge), 2.5 GHz, 3 MB Shared L3Core i5-470UM (Arrandale), 1.33 GHz, 3 MB Shared L3
Cores/Threads2 / 42 / 4
GraphicsIntel HD Graphics 3000Intel HD Graphics
Memory6 GB DDR3-13334 GB DDR-800
System DriveSeagate Momentus 5400 RPM 640 GB (ST9640423AS)SanDisk P4 64 GB SSD

Asus Eee Slate - World of Warcraft: Cataclysm

Asus' K53E uses a significantly more powerful CPU than the Eee Slate, which makes a head-to-head comparison between the two graphics implementations impossible. Games are generally more sensitive to graphics performance though, so we still end up with an interesting face-off between successive generations of Intel technology.

The benchmarks speak for themselves. WoW would be painful to play at any resolution beyond 1280x720 on the Eee Slate, and that's fine since its display is limited to 1280x800. However, even when you dial back the settings you're only looking at playable performance at the very lowest quality setting.

Even if your Sandy Bridge-based notebook's screen limits you to 1366x768, the HD Graphics 3000 implementation is powerful enough to output to a larger monitor and play this game at a higher resolution. That's not an option with the Eee Slate; there isn't enough muscle behind the Core i5-470UM's integrated graphics engine for smooth frame rates.

54 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Maziar 28 July 2011 13:45
    Looks good but IMO,Win7 isn't designed for touch screens.Hopefully Win8 will add a decent touch UI to the OS which makes the Windows tablets more useful
    Reply
  • hardcore_gamer 28 July 2011 14:37
    Intel HD graphics..that ruined everything
    Reply
  • 28 July 2011 16:51
    I think thats the worst idea in tablet world; putting windows 7 on a tablet... dealing with sidebars even makes me sick on 24" screen with a hi-res mouse... I cant think of it on 12" screen with fingers... and thats already tried and failed a few years ago; tablet PC's... Will somebody take any lesson from failed ideas? or even from Ipad's success? Grow-up and see what's happening... or leave it all to Apple...
    Reply
  • back_by_demand 28 July 2011 16:58
    All this tells me is that the inevitable rise of Fusion or Sandybridge with integrated graphics, or ION based tablets, Windows 8 will steal the show.

    When the hardware gets to a good enough standard then the peoiple will flock to a REAL operating system.

    Reply
  • DjEaZy 28 July 2011 18:23
    ... whardcore_gamerIntel HD graphics..that ruined everything... AMD's Fusion would be a better choice...
    Reply
  • boiler1990 28 July 2011 20:04
    I'd like a W8 tablet that could simply change interfaces between the WP7-esque look in tablet mode and a W7-like interface with the addition of a keyboard dock (basically a W8 Transformer).
    Reply
  • 28 July 2011 21:49
    I current own a ASUS slate. For those who are interested in this tablet. Here is my suggestion. Get the 2G ram/32G SDD one. and upgrade the ram to 4G and intel X310 series 80G. the final price will be abour $50 more than 4G/64G one; however, u gain better SSD performace as well as more storage. I have been using this one for 3 monthes now, I would say, compare to wacom's other drawing table, this one still a little beyond, however, when u compare with Wacom's Cintiq12WX, Slate does provide the same function, without an extra computer. I would say 256 level vs 1024 level is a little trade off for convenience and price. As a graphic designer (not illustrator), i dont really find the 256 level is a huge issue. Tho if ASUS intend to relseae 2nd Gen of this product' i will be really interested in seeing them switch to AMD fusion. intel's HD chip is simply a joke. I would trade off some CPU power for more powerful graphic. Anyway, final thought.. this is the only table with pen function that can run Adobe CS5. I only hope it wont be hard to find the replacement battery...
    Reply
  • Phu5ion 28 July 2011 22:17
    A tablet with Intel graphics and Windows OS? What a waste.
    Reply
  • spsfinest 28 July 2011 22:20
    Why is there no page for battery life? Was this thing such a poor performer you were to embarrassed for it to post the info Tom?
    Reply
  • acku 28 July 2011 22:22
    @spsfinest -> Page 9
    Reply