Asus' Eee Slate EP121/B121: A Windows 7-Based Tablet PC

Tablet PC Takes On The Tablet

Update 10/11/11: Asus has released a version of the EP121 specifically for the US market. It carries the model number B121, but it's exactly the same as the EP121, except that you get Windows 7 Professional and Computrace LoJack.

There are tablets, and then there are tablet PCs. Do you know the difference? Tablets like the iPad use a mobile operating system and touchscreen. Tablet PCs like the Axiotron Modbook are more equivalent to the notebooks with which we're familiar, as they support desktop operating systems and rely on a digital pen in lieu of a mouse.

Vanilla tablets continue gaining momentum. They're small. They're sexy. They're generally fast-enough for basic content consumption. But the underlying software infrastructure is a continuous source of frustration for many people. With a Modbook, I can run any OS X-based program. The iPad limits me to apps from the official Apple App Store.

If you're not willing to compromise on software compatibility, dipping your toe into the tablet pool is going to be a chilling experience. The only way to enjoy a similar form factor without trading out your favorite applications is to slide into the more comfortable jacuzzi of tablet PC bliss. Despite a promising introduction by Microsoft, these mobile computers are really pretty rare, which is somewhat surprising given their simultaneous portability and interoperability with Windows-based programs. The performance of a tablet PC is limited only by the hardware a vendor can cram inside.

The latest Windows-based tablet comes from Asus. Dubbed the Eee Slate, it offers something different for those of you tired with all the iPad and Android-based tablet talk.