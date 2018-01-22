Trending

Enermax Platimax D.F. 1200W PSU Review

By

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

Enermax EPF1200EWT

Corsair AX1200i

Corsair HX1200

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

The hold-up time we measure satisfies the ATX spec's demands. Moreover, the power-good signal is accurate and only a hair away from 16ms. We don't have a problem when the power-good signal is a little lower than it should be, but we do take issue when it's inaccurate, making the system's motherboard believe it's receiving proper voltage levels when it's not.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

The inrush current is pretty low with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the EPF1200EWT's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedPSU NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
18.176A1.968A1.989A0.989A119.99489.032%0 RPM<6.0 dB(A)48.33°C0.982
12.035V5.078V3.318V5.058V134.77638.18°C115.22V
217.371A2.955A2.984A1.188A239.71391.969%0 RPM<6.0 dB(A)49.17°C0.992
12.021V5.076V3.315V5.054V260.64538.54°C115.05V
326.922A3.450A3.472A1.387A359.19792.021%1105 RPM31.8 dB(A)38.76°C0.994
12.005V5.073V3.311V5.047V390.34449.81°C114.98V
436.561A3.945A3.993A1.587A479.64992.059%1105 RPM31.8 dB(A)39.06°C0.996
11.992V5.070V3.308V5.041V521.02250.49°C114.85V
545.843A4.934A4.994A1.788A599.80191.726%1105 RPM31.8 dB(A)39.67°C0.997
11.982V5.068V3.304V5.036V653.90851.40°C114.74V
655.061A5.923A5.996A1.988A719.93391.010%1105 RPM31.8 dB(A)40.62°C0.997
11.989V5.066V3.302V5.031V791.04454.33°C114.66V
764.268A6.914A7.004A2.189A839.68890.154%1230 RPM36.5 dB(A)41.89°C0.998
11.990V5.063V3.299V5.026V931.39357.89°C114.48V
873.609A7.906A8.011A2.391A960.18389.385%1330 RPM36.0 dB(A)43.18°C0.998
11.979V5.061V3.296V5.021V1074.21061.54°C114.37V
983.291A8.404A8.504A2.391A1079.51588.503%1410 RPM37.6 dB(A)45.35°C0.998
11.970V5.059V3.293V5.020V1219.74466.55°C114.16V
1092.846A8.903A9.028A2.999A1199.97387.437%1410 RPM37.6 dB(A)46.03°C0.998
11.958V5.056V3.290V5.003V1372.38471.73°C114.05V
11102.952A8.905A9.037A3.000A1319.89686.295%1625 RPM42.1 dB(A)47.79°C0.998
11.949V5.055V3.287V5.001V1529.51674.87°C113.85V
CL10.744A16.005A15.999A0.000A143.06983.059%0 RPM0 dB(A)48.25°C0.987
12.031V5.069V3.312V5.112V172.24946.09°C115.15V
CL2100.011A1.001A0.999A1.000A1210.02787.632%1430 RPM37.1 dB(A)47.23°C0.998
11.965V5.062V3.293V5.038V1380.80772.93°C114.07V

Load regulation on the +12V rail is pretty tight. However, there is a large voltage drop with 40W and 60W load. And since we take the 40W load test as point zero, that's why the deviation on this rail reaches a not-so-impressive 1.6%. If we took the voltage level at +12V with 60W load as reference, the deviation would be 0.66%. We use 40W as the reference in our reviews, though, and it wouldn't be right to make an exception here. CWT should probably take a look at its platform and figure out why there's a weird voltage drop at such a light load level.

The EPF1200EWT easily clears the 80 PLUS Platinum certification's 20% load requirement. However, it falls short in the 50% and full load tests. We collect data at a very high ambient temperature, though, and this plays a key role in efficiency performance.

Another problem is that the fan fires up at a very high initial speed (1100 RPM). In other words, the transition from passive to active mode is noticeable. This transition should be smoother, with the fan spinning slowly at first, even if it means interrupting passive operation sooner. Fortunately, the fan doesn't accelerate to full speed, even under 100% load. It's only if you push the PSU beyond its nominal capacity that you'll cause the fan to top out.


  • Soaptrail 22 January 2018 16:01
    The DFR would not be that bad at adding dust to the case if it does it each time you start your PC. If DFR kicks in each time you resume from sleep i do not expect to see dust all over the case but if DFR is only activated once or twice a year then yes you will be adding dust to the case assuming it actually detaches from the PSU.
    Reply
  • love4earthwk 23 January 2018 02:22
    I'm afraid Teardown video is about thermaltake grand rgb.

    Enermax platimax df 1200w video is uploaded in Aris's youtube channel

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYHaJDsd9QI
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 23 January 2018 08:19
    Yes there is a problem with the video. We are working on it! I am sorry for the confusion!
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 23 January 2018 08:35
    As a side note, those two platforms share many similarities.
    Reply
  • bettsar 23 January 2018 15:19
    I prefer to read the teardown analysis. I usually find that to be the most interesting part of the power supply reviews. Thanks for the high quality work that you do in putting these together.
    Reply
  • love4earthwk 25 January 2018 08:32
    I love your reviews. please don't get me wrong :)
    Reply