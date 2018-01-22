Enermax Platimax D.F. 1200W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Corsair HX1200

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measure satisfies the ATX spec's demands. Moreover, the power-good signal is accurate and only a hair away from 16ms. We don't have a problem when the power-good signal is a little lower than it should be, but we do take issue when it's inaccurate, making the system's motherboard believe it's receiving proper voltage levels when it's not.

Inrush Current

The inrush current is pretty low with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the EPF1200EWT's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 8.176A 1.968A 1.989A 0.989A 119.994 89.032% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 48.33°C 0.982 12.035V 5.078V 3.318V 5.058V 134.776 38.18°C 115.22V 2 17.371A 2.955A 2.984A 1.188A 239.713 91.969% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 49.17°C 0.992 12.021V 5.076V 3.315V 5.054V 260.645 38.54°C 115.05V 3 26.922A 3.450A 3.472A 1.387A 359.197 92.021% 1105 RPM 31.8 dB(A) 38.76°C 0.994 12.005V 5.073V 3.311V 5.047V 390.344 49.81°C 114.98V 4 36.561A 3.945A 3.993A 1.587A 479.649 92.059% 1105 RPM 31.8 dB(A) 39.06°C 0.996 11.992V 5.070V 3.308V 5.041V 521.022 50.49°C 114.85V 5 45.843A 4.934A 4.994A 1.788A 599.801 91.726% 1105 RPM 31.8 dB(A) 39.67°C 0.997 11.982V 5.068V 3.304V 5.036V 653.908 51.40°C 114.74V 6 55.061A 5.923A 5.996A 1.988A 719.933 91.010% 1105 RPM 31.8 dB(A) 40.62°C 0.997 11.989V 5.066V 3.302V 5.031V 791.044 54.33°C 114.66V 7 64.268A 6.914A 7.004A 2.189A 839.688 90.154% 1230 RPM 36.5 dB(A) 41.89°C 0.998 11.990V 5.063V 3.299V 5.026V 931.393 57.89°C 114.48V 8 73.609A 7.906A 8.011A 2.391A 960.183 89.385% 1330 RPM 36.0 dB(A) 43.18°C 0.998 11.979V 5.061V 3.296V 5.021V 1074.210 61.54°C 114.37V 9 83.291A 8.404A 8.504A 2.391A 1079.515 88.503% 1410 RPM 37.6 dB(A) 45.35°C 0.998 11.970V 5.059V 3.293V 5.020V 1219.744 66.55°C 114.16V 10 92.846A 8.903A 9.028A 2.999A 1199.973 87.437% 1410 RPM 37.6 dB(A) 46.03°C 0.998 11.958V 5.056V 3.290V 5.003V 1372.384 71.73°C 114.05V 11 102.952A 8.905A 9.037A 3.000A 1319.896 86.295% 1625 RPM 42.1 dB(A) 47.79°C 0.998 11.949V 5.055V 3.287V 5.001V 1529.516 74.87°C 113.85V CL1 0.744A 16.005A 15.999A 0.000A 143.069 83.059% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 48.25°C 0.987 12.031V 5.069V 3.312V 5.112V 172.249 46.09°C 115.15V CL2 100.011A 1.001A 0.999A 1.000A 1210.027 87.632% 1430 RPM 37.1 dB(A) 47.23°C 0.998 11.965V 5.062V 3.293V 5.038V 1380.807 72.93°C 114.07V

Load regulation on the +12V rail is pretty tight. However, there is a large voltage drop with 40W and 60W load. And since we take the 40W load test as point zero, that's why the deviation on this rail reaches a not-so-impressive 1.6%. If we took the voltage level at +12V with 60W load as reference, the deviation would be 0.66%. We use 40W as the reference in our reviews, though, and it wouldn't be right to make an exception here. CWT should probably take a look at its platform and figure out why there's a weird voltage drop at such a light load level.

The EPF1200EWT easily clears the 80 PLUS Platinum certification's 20% load requirement. However, it falls short in the 50% and full load tests. We collect data at a very high ambient temperature, though, and this plays a key role in efficiency performance.

Another problem is that the fan fires up at a very high initial speed (1100 RPM). In other words, the transition from passive to active mode is noticeable. This transition should be smoother, with the fan spinning slowly at first, even if it means interrupting passive operation sooner. Fortunately, the fan doesn't accelerate to full speed, even under 100% load. It's only if you push the PSU beyond its nominal capacity that you'll cause the fan to top out.



