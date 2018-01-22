Trending

Enermax Platimax D.F. 1200W PSU Review

By

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V1: 32.1A (128.4%), 11.8V 12V2: 33.5A (134%), 11.7V12V3/4: 52.2A (>130.5%) 11.68V 5V: 33.6A (134.4%), 5.07V 3.3V: 33.7A (134.8%), 3.299V 5VSB: 7.1A (236.7%), 4.772V
OPP1459.89W (121.7%)
OTP✓ (165°C @ secondary side)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The OCP triggering points on the +12V rails are higher than Enermax's specs, as expected, with the 12V3 and 12V4 rails being over 50A. The minor rails are set at a normal level, according to our experience so far, while the 5VSB rail's OCP point is sky high at 7.1A! Nonetheless, it keeps its load regulation in spec, and ripple is also controlled well.

There is over-power protection, which works well. Over-temperature protection is also present.

As we've mentioned, the power-good signal is accurate. There is a short circuit with earth on all rails. And the NTC thermistor, responsible for inrush current protection, is supported by a bypass relay.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Soaptrail 22 January 2018 16:01
    The DFR would not be that bad at adding dust to the case if it does it each time you start your PC. If DFR kicks in each time you resume from sleep i do not expect to see dust all over the case but if DFR is only activated once or twice a year then yes you will be adding dust to the case assuming it actually detaches from the PSU.
    Reply
  • love4earthwk 23 January 2018 02:22
    I'm afraid Teardown video is about thermaltake grand rgb.

    Enermax platimax df 1200w video is uploaded in Aris's youtube channel

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYHaJDsd9QI
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 23 January 2018 08:19
    Yes there is a problem with the video. We are working on it! I am sorry for the confusion!
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 23 January 2018 08:35
    As a side note, those two platforms share many similarities.
    Reply
  • bettsar 23 January 2018 15:19
    I prefer to read the teardown analysis. I usually find that to be the most interesting part of the power supply reviews. Thanks for the high quality work that you do in putting these together.
    Reply
  • love4earthwk 25 January 2018 08:32
    I love your reviews. please don't get me wrong :)
    Reply