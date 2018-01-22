Enermax Platimax D.F. 1200W PSU Review

Protection Features

Protection Features OCP 12V1: 32.1A (128.4%), 11.8V 12V2: 33.5A (134%), 11.7V12V3/4: 52.2A (>130.5%) 11.68V 5V: 33.6A (134.4%), 5.07V 3.3V: 33.7A (134.8%), 3.299V 5VSB: 7.1A (236.7%), 4.772V OPP 1459.89W (121.7%) OTP ✓ (165°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The OCP triggering points on the +12V rails are higher than Enermax's specs, as expected, with the 12V3 and 12V4 rails being over 50A. The minor rails are set at a normal level, according to our experience so far, while the 5VSB rail's OCP point is sky high at 7.1A! Nonetheless, it keeps its load regulation in spec, and ripple is also controlled well.

There is over-power protection, which works well. Over-temperature protection is also present.

As we've mentioned, the power-good signal is accurate. There is a short circuit with earth on all rails. And the NTC thermistor, responsible for inrush current protection, is supported by a bypass relay.



