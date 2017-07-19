Enermax Revolution SFX 650W PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis

Parts Description

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Platform Model CSN Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x GBU1006 (600V, 10A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 1x Vishay SiHG33N60E (650V, 21A @ 100°C, 0.099Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x CREE C3D06060A (600V, 6A @ 154°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Nichicon (400V, 390uF, 2000h @ 105°C, GG) Main Switchers 2x CMS6020 APFC Controller Champion CM6502 & CM03X Green PFC Controller LLC/PWM Controller Champion CM6901 Topology Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC Resonant Controller Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 6x Sinopower Semiconductor SM4021NA (40V, 100A @ 150°C) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 2x QM3004D (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 8.5mΩ) , 2x QM3006D (30V, 57A @ 100°C, 5.5mΩ) PWM Controller: 1x APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Nippon Chemi-Con (1-2000 @ 105°C, KMQ), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY) Polymers: Elite (GT, RP), Su'scon (modular board) Supervisor IC Infinno ST9S313 (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & LM393 Fan Model Yate Loon D80SH-12B (12V, 0.70A, Sleeve Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit FET & Rectifier 1x UTC4N65K (650V, 4A @ 25°C, 2.5Ohm @ 25°C) & S10P45U SBR (45V, 10A @ 110°C, 0.39V @ 125°C) Standby PWM Controller On-Bright OB5269CP

The new Enermax SFX units are made by CWT and based on its CSN series. CWT can be easily called a solid OEM; the company offers good build quality and high-performance platforms, so we have high expectations of this product.

Naturally the small PCB is overpopulated by components, since the ERV650SWT can deliver up to 650W of power. This is why there was no space for the transient/EMI filter, which had to be installed onto a dedicated board that sits on top of the main PCB. Unfortunately, it does block airflow a bit. But there was no other way to provide a complete transient filter in this powerful SFX unit otherwise.

A half-bridge topology is used on the primary side, along with an LLC resonant converter for increased efficiency. On the secondary side, we find a synchronous design where FETs regulate the +12V rail and the minor rails are generated through a couple of voltage regulation modules.

The transient filter is installed on a dedicated PCB and consists of four Y caps, three X caps (the third one is installed on the main PCB, right before the bridge rectifier), two CM chokes, and an MOV.

There is a small thermistor for inrush current protection, which isn't combined with a bypass relay.

A single bridge rectifier is installed on the APFC's heat sink and its model number is GBU1006. The rectifier is installed using plenty of thermal paste, so its contact with the heat sink is adequate.

The APFC converter uses a single Vishay SiHG33N60E FET and one CREE C3D06060A boost diode. Usually we find two FETs in the APFC converters of mid-capacity PSUs. However, CWT uses one stronger FET in this platform. The bulk cap is provided by Nichicon and its capacity is lower than we'd want to see.

The primary switching FETs are two CMS6020s configured in a half-bridge topology. An LLC resonant converter is also used for lower energy losses.

This PCB hosts both control ICs, which are provided by Champion. The APFC controller is a CM6502, and it's supported by a CM03X Green PFC controller. The LLC resonant controller is a CM6901. That one is widely used in high-efficiency PSUs.

On the secondary side, six Sinopower Semiconductor SM4021NA FETs generate the +12V rail. In order to minimize power losses, the +12V board is connected with the main transformer through two short, thick wires.

The electrolytic filtering caps are provided by Chemi-Con and belong to the KZE, KMQ, and KY lines. A large number of polymer caps are also used for filtering purposes. Those are mostly provided by Elite, a Taiwanese company with factories located in China and Thailand.

Both VRMs are installed on the same daughterboard. The common PWM controller is an Anpec APW7159C, while the switching FETs are two QM3004Ds and two QM3006Ds.

The supervisor IC is a Infinno ST9S313, which only offers basic protection features. It is supported, however, by an LM393 dual voltage comparator The STS313 is installed on the same board with the +12V regulation FETs.

This small board hosts the 5VSB switching FET, a UTC4N65K, and the PWM controller (On-Bright OB5269CP). This is the 5VSB circuit's primary side. The secondary side uses a S10P45U SBR for rectifying the output, along with the corresponding filtering caps and coil, of course.

On the front of the modular board, several Su'scon polymer caps provide an extra ripple filtering layer. Around back, we find a QM3004D FET.

CWT's soldering quality is decent, though not the best we've seen.

The cooling fan is provided by Yate Loon and its model number is D80SH-12B (12V, 0.70A). This is a sleeve bearing fan with a limited lifetime compared to double ball and fluid dynamic bearing fans.



