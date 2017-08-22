EVGA 450 B3 PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measured is satisfactory, since it is much longer than 17ms. Moreover, the power-good signal is accurate, dropping 3.4ms before the rails go out of spec. Super Flower does a good job in this regard.

Inrush Current

It seems there are problems elsewhere in this PSU, though. Apparently, the NTC thermistor doesn't effectively limit inrush currents during the PSU's start-up phase.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the 450 B3's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 1.900A 1.985A 1.984A 0.981A 44.763 80.203% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 45.56°C 0.911 12.195V 5.039V 3.322V 5.095V 55.812 38.04°C 115.19V 2 4.830A 2.970A 2.980A 1.181A 89.732 85.002% 1005 RPM 20.9 dB(A) 38.75°C 0.968 12.192V 5.035V 3.319V 5.081V 105.564 40.79°C 115.18V 3 8.107A 3.478A 3.496A 1.380A 134.893 86.183% 1005 RPM 20.9 dB(A) 38.91°C 0.980 12.188V 5.031V 3.316V 5.068V 156.519 40.97°C 115.19V 4 11.375A 3.976A 3.980A 1.580A 179.732 86.829% 1005 RPM 20.9 dB(A) 39.19°C 0.986 12.182V 5.028V 3.313V 5.054V 206.996 41.74°C 115.18V 5 14.314A 4.976A 4.981A 1.785A 224.761 86.641% 1276 RPM 29.0 dB(A) 39.70°C 0.990 12.176V 5.023V 3.310V 5.038V 259.417 42.38°C 115.18V 6 17.252A 5.977A 5.985A 1.990A 269.746 86.424% 1315 RPM 30.4 dB(A) 40.40°C 0.991 12.170V 5.019V 3.307V 5.024V 312.119 43.12°C 115.18V 7 20.199A 6.986A 6.993A 2.195A 314.762 85.731% 1462 RPM 34.3 dB(A) 41.48°C 0.993 12.162V 5.013V 3.302V 5.007V 367.152 44.33°C 115.17V 8 23.151A 7.988A 8.008A 2.400A 359.739 85.056% 1584 RPM 35.9 dB(A) 42.61°C 0.993 12.153V 5.009V 3.296V 4.991V 422.943 45.57°C 115.17V 9 26.534A 8.491A 8.536A 2.405A 404.808 84.253% 1667 RPM 38.1 dB(A) 43.85°C 0.993 12.144V 5.005V 3.291V 4.985V 480.472 47.08°C 115.17V 10 29.666A 9.009A 9.039A 3.025A 449.689 83.325% 1817 RPM 42.0 dB(A) 45.47°C 0.994 12.134V 5.000V 3.285V 4.953V 539.682 48.76°C 115.18V 11 33.397A 9.014A 9.051A 3.030A 494.676 82.329% 1945 RPM 42.1 dB(A) 46.33°C 0.994 12.125V 4.997V 3.282V 4.947V 600.854 49.83°C 115.17V CL1 0.099A 13.019A 13.005A 0.004A 109.380 79.493% 1425 RPM 32.3 dB(A) 43.02°C 0.977 12.175V 5.016V 3.295V 5.106V 137.597 45.80°C 115.19V CL2 37.474A 1.004A 1.002A 1.002A 468.254 84.034% 1817 RPM 42.0 dB(A) 44.77°C 0.994 12.138V 5.013V 3.297V 5.049V 557.221 48.98°C 115.18V

Load regulation is tight on every rail except for the 5VSB one, which goes out of the 3% range. And although the PSU is only rated at 40°C, it delivers its full load (plus more) for a prolonged period at 46°C. This shows that the platform is resilient to high operating temperatures.

The PSU operates in passive mode during the first test. In the next three, its fan spins fairly slowly, generating very little noise. During the sixth test, noise barely exceeds 30 dB(A). It's only under full load that our readings exceed 40 dB(A).

Given its low efficiency rating (and our corresponding measurements), this is a surprisingly quiet power supply.



