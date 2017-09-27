EVGA 850 B3 PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the 850 B3's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Compared to the SPR-0850F-R and EVGA 850 BQ, the 850 B3 is way ahead. But keep in mind that this PSU didn't survive our protection features testing, which is obviously a problem. Since we don't have any other 850 B3 samples to re-test, we won't alter the PSU's performance rating for now. If we do determine its platform suffers a major design flaw, we will revise our marks accordingly.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

The 850 B3's performance per dollar rating is amazing. We can't emphasize this enough, though: our store-bought example died during the OPP evaluation, so you're assuming some risk by buying this model.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

For such a low-efficiency PSU, we gather some impressively low noise results. Of course, if you want to see less than 30 dB(A), you have to go with a higher-efficiency power supply.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Compared to PSUs with higher efficiency ratings, the 850 B3 naturally trails. But it's still ahead of its direct competition.



