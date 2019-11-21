Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super Review: Ti-Like Performance for Less

Reaching or exceeding 60 fps is the typical goal of a PC gamer. This threshold, many feel, brings smooth gameplay and an enjoyable gaming experience. Nvidia designed the GTX 1660 Super to play modern titles at or beyond the 60 fps threshold with the common 1920 x 1080 resolution. In our testing, the EVGA GTX 1660 Super SC reached that watermark without issue across all of our benchmarks. It even passed 100 fps frequently in some titles, so you can use it as a budget high refresh video card as well.

The 1660 Super held its own against the GTX 1660 Ti, landing just slightly behind in most titles, and trading punches in others. At 1080p, the 1660 Ti took six titles, while the 1660 Super was faster in four (albeit not by much). That said, the difference wasn’t much in either direction, amounting to a couple of fps/percent.

Unfortunately, we didn’t have a GTX 1660 on hand in time to get current comparison numbers of that card for this review. We realize this is a significant gap in testing, but we’re working steadily on filling any gaps for future reviews. That said, we know from the previous testing that the GTX 1660 is roughly 10% slower than the 1660 Ti, and the latter does end up sliding between the cards at this resolution, just as Nvidia claims.

