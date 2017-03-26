EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3 PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: ✗ 5V: - 3.3V: - 5VSB: - OPP 1279.097W (127.9%) OTP ✓ (140-150°C @ Secondary Side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

We didn't get any OCP results because our unit died during the OPP test, meaning either that this particular sample had a problem or OPP is set very high. Note that we conduct these tests at normal ambient temperatures, below 30°C.

OTP is set very high, as we also noted in our 850 G3 review. This is a 50°C-rated PSU, so it is normal to have a high OTP triggering point, but we'd be more comfortable if it was closer to 130°C.

There is SCP on all rails, the power-good signal is accurate, the PSU doesn't have a problem operating with no load on its outputs, it doesn't exhibit any coil whine, and there is surge and inrush current protection.