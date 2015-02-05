EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 Power Supply Review

Specifications, Cables And Power Distribution

Power Specifications

EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 Power Specs Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Maximum Amps 24 24 133.3 3 0.5 Maximum Watts 120 1599.6 15 6 Total Maximum Watts 1600

A single +12V rail can deliver the unit's full power by itself, which is usually the case in modern, high-efficiency platforms. With a current output just over 133A at +12V, the 1600 P2 is among the strongest PSUs available. It easily covers every multi-GPU configuration we can imagine. The minor rails have enough juice to provide for today's system needs, though the 5VSB rail could be stronger. In a 1.6kW unit, we would like to see at least 4-5A at 5VSB. But apparently Super Flower uses the same 5VSB circuit on all of its high-end platforms.

Cables And Connectors

Modular Cables ATX Connector (580mm) 20+4 pin 4+4 pin EPS12V (740mm) 2 6+2 pin PCIe (740mm+145mm) 10 6+2 pin PCIe (740mm) 4 SATA (550mm+105mm+105mm+105mm) 12 SATA (550mm+105mm / 4 pin Molex (100mm+100mm) 2 / 2 4 pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm) 3 FDD adapter (+100mm) 2

The number of available connectors lets this PSU deliver its full power effortlessly. A 1600 P2 owner has access to 14 PCIe connectors along with two EPS connectors, and all are available at the same time. This means you can use the power supply to drive up to seven graphics cards, each with two PCIe connectors, along with a server mainboard. In addition, the number of SATA connectors is huge, and the available 4-pin Molex connectors suffices in most cases.

Regarding cable length, the main ATX lead should be a little longer. All of the other connectors are installed on sufficiently-long cables, which is particularly helpful since such a powerful unit will most likely be installed in a full-tower case. The distance between the PCIe and SATA connectors is satisfactory, but we would like to see 13-15 centimeters (not 10) between peripheral connectors. Finally, the main ATX, EPS and PCIe cables use thicker, 16AWG gauges for lower voltage drops, while the other connectors use standard 18AWG wires.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we have no comments about its power distribution.