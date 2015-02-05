Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 Power Supply Review

EVGA recently introduced its flagship power supply, the SuperNOVA 1600 P2. In addition to monstrous capacity, it also features 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency, promises top performance levels and offers silent operation in semi-passive mode.

Specifications, Cables And Power Distribution

Power Specifications

EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 Power Specs
Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Maximum Amps2424133.330.5
Maximum Watts1201599.6156
Total Maximum Watts1600

A single +12V rail can deliver the unit's full power by itself, which is usually the case in modern, high-efficiency platforms. With a current output just over 133A at +12V, the 1600 P2 is among the strongest PSUs available. It easily covers every multi-GPU configuration we can imagine. The minor rails have enough juice to provide for today's system needs, though the 5VSB rail could be stronger. In a 1.6kW unit, we would like to see at least 4-5A at 5VSB. But apparently Super Flower uses the same 5VSB circuit on all of its high-end platforms.

Cables And Connectors

Modular Cables
ATX Connector (580mm)20+4 pin
4+4 pin EPS12V (740mm)2
6+2 pin PCIe (740mm+145mm)10
6+2 pin PCIe (740mm)4
SATA (550mm+105mm+105mm+105mm)12
SATA (550mm+105mm / 4 pin Molex (100mm+100mm)2 / 2
4 pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm)3
FDD adapter (+100mm)2

The number of available connectors lets this PSU deliver its full power effortlessly. A 1600 P2 owner has access to 14 PCIe connectors along with two EPS connectors, and all are available at the same time. This means you can use the power supply to drive up to seven graphics cards, each with two PCIe connectors, along with a server mainboard. In addition, the number of SATA connectors is huge, and the available 4-pin Molex connectors suffices in most cases.

Regarding cable length, the main ATX lead should be a little longer. All of the other connectors are installed on sufficiently-long cables, which is particularly helpful since such a powerful unit will most likely be installed in a full-tower case. The distance between the PCIe and SATA connectors is satisfactory, but we would like to see 13-15 centimeters (not 10) between peripheral connectors. Finally, the main ATX, EPS and PCIe cables use thicker, 16AWG gauges for lower voltage drops, while the other connectors use standard 18AWG wires. 

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we have no comments about its power distribution.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • damric 05 February 2015 21:19
    Good review, but missing the hot box testing to see if this thing regulates and suppresses ripple at 50C as advertised.
  • Aris_Mp 05 February 2015 21:41
    All tests were conducted at high ambient temperatures which during full load were above 47C. Only the Cross-Load tests were conducted at 28-30C.
  • SinxarKnights 05 February 2015 21:47
    I appreciate the detailed review.
  • Giannis Karagiannis 05 February 2015 22:16
    Very detailed review indeed. There isn't really anything that could be covered and it is not. I don't think that there are many PSU manufacturers out there that can test their products so extensively.
  • Dark Lord of Tech 05 February 2015 23:02
    Too light for me I have the 2000w coming from Dabs when it comes to retail.
  • Aris_Mp 05 February 2015 23:09
    I had the opportunity to test the 2 kW model (from Super Flower) and it is indeed superb. But it will provide 2 kW only with 230 VAC input since a normal socket can deliver only up to 15 A of current.
  • damric 06 February 2015 00:21
    Where are you from that you need all that power? Cybertron?
  • damric 06 February 2015 00:24
    47C ambients? Must have been sweating your language, please off, or you are language, please me.
  • Dark Lord of Tech 06 February 2015 00:27
    I'm going to power my Skynet build with it.
  • damric 06 February 2015 00:37
    One day you need to show us a picture of everything. I've seen little snapshots here and there, but I'd like to see it all in one thread.
