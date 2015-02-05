EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 Power Supply Review

Packaging, Contents And Exterior

Packaging

The PSU comes in a large and heavy box, which is expected given the device's huge dimensions. Thankfully, there is a handle to help you move the packaging around more easily.

The face of the box displays the model number in a large font, along with a much smaller series description. Obviously, EVGA wanted to highlight the capacity since there are so few 1.6kW PSUs available with Platinum efficiency. The 80 PLUS badge is located in the bottom-left corner, and is tiny.

One of the two sides displays only EVGA's logo, while the other side has the company's typical marketing fare focusing on its graphics cards. We believe that the time has come to change this marketing material, since it's somewhat outdated.

There's some useful information at the back of the box, including a long list of the product's important features. Another list depicts the included cables and the available connectors in the 1600 P2. Near the bottom-right corner is the power specifications table, along with a series of icons describing various compliances.

Three small images focus on the quiet fan (as described by EVGA's claims), the Japanese caps and the PSU's fully modular cable design. In addition, a graph demonstrates the operation of the fan with the ECO (semi-passive) mode enabled. According to that graph's details, the fan starts to spin when the internal temperature reaches 55 °C. That's a pretty high level, but the Japanese caps are rated for 105 °C and handle it easily. After all, EVGA wouldn't offer a 10-year warranty if the company wasn't confident about this platform's reliability.

Contents

Two foam spacers protect the PSU. Moreover, it comes wrapped in a cloth bag, imprinted with EVGA's logo.

The bundle includes a set of fixing bolts, some Velcro straps and an ATX-bridging plug. This plug comes in handy if you want to start the PSU without actually powering on a machine (like when you want to check if your liquid cooling system works properly). You also get a large number of modular cables, and EVGA provides a pouch to store the unused ones in.

The provided power cable is very thick, and as you can see from the photos, it features a heavy-duty C19 connector. This connector is essential, since during full load the PSU draws more than 15A from the wall with 115VAC input.

Exterior

The double-textured matte coating is fingerprint-proof and isn't scratched easily. At the front side, we find the usual honeycomb-style mesh and a C20 inlet. Right next to the latter is a large on/off switch. On both sides, large decals display the unit's specification and the huge bottom side has only two, small stickers.

The fully modular panel hosts a number of sockets, since the huge power levels this unit delivers have to be transferred to the system. Near the bottom-left corner is a small switch that activates the ECO (semi-passive) mode. It looks like a totally foreign object there. We assume that it took over the place of a peripheral connector, suggesting its placement was decided on late in the design process. Really, this switch should be located on the front, where it would be more accessible. As it is now, you have to access the system's internals to reach the switch.

EVGA uses hex-shaped screws instead of standard screws, probably to discourage users from cracking open the PSU. Here, we should note that breaking apart a PSU not only voids the warranty, but can also be dangerous. The APFC capacitors keep their charge for a long time after the supply is disconnected from the mains power, so opening the unit carries the risk of a short electric shock.

The punched-out fan grill gives the PSU a unique look. Some will like it and others may prefer a different design. Be that as it may, this unit is eye-catching, not only because of its quality external build and nice finish, but also thanks to its huge dimensions that make even the 140mm fan look small.

All of the unit's cables are stealth. However, they aren't flat, and this is a shame. In a PSU with so many wires, flat versions could make cable management easier. On top of that, they block airflow significantly less than normal cables. Since this is an expensive and top-of-the-line product, we expected EVGA to make it stand out from the rest of the G2 and P2 units and offer flat cables.

Cabling

All cables are fullly sleeved, of course. Although the sleeve quality isn't the best we've seen, it is satisfactory.

If you need higher quality and more attractive cables, then you can select one of EVGA's individually-sleeved cabling kits. They aren't cheap though, priced at $90 each).