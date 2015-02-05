EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying over a thousand possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

+12V Load Regulation Chart

The deviation compared to the nominal value of this rail, which is exactly 12V according to the ATX spec, is within two percent in the worst case.

5V Load Regulation Chart

3.3V Load Regulation Chart

Efficiency Chart

For the most part, this unit's efficiency falls between 90 and 95 percent, which is excellent, given that we have a 1.6kW PSU on the bench that not only has a huge operating range but also increased energy losses compared to lower-capacity units. Despite this fact, Super Flower managed to extend the high-efficiency region from about 200 to around 1550W. For those who have 230V mains, the voltage efficiency is significantly higher, especially at increased loads.

+12V Ripple Chart

Ripple suppression on the +12V rail is perfect throughout the PSU's entire operating range.

5V Ripple Chart

We see good ripple suppression on the 5V rail, too, since ripple doesn't exceed 20mV in any case.

3.3V Ripple Chart

At 3.3V, ripple suppression isn't as good as on the rest of the rails. Generally speaking, though, and in comparison with the other PSUs in this category, it is good enough.

5VSB Ripple Chart

Ripple suppression isn't as important at 5VSB. But we still want to see low ripple readings. The 1600 P2 doesn't let us down; this rail stays under 20mV of ripple.

Infrared Images

During the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU as it was being tested with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Even at normal ambient temperature, the supply gets quite hot after many hours of testing at high loads, which was done to generate the above cross-load graphs. The power cord's temperature reached 50 C, because a lot of Amperes were passing through it. The modular cables also exhibited increased temperatures. These temperatures were safe, though, since the cables delivered high power levels for a prolonged period.