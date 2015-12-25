EVGA SuperNOVA 650 P2 PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling
Packaging
EVGA's packaging does a good job of protecting the PSU inside. On the front of the box, we see a small 80 Plus Platinum badge. On the back, you'll find the features list, along with an inventory of the PSU's bundled cables and connectors. There are also three photos; two of them show the PSU's fan grille and modular panel, while the last one depicts the APFC converter's Japanese bulk capacitor. Right next to the photos is a graph illustrating the fan's speed with ECO (semi-passive) mode enabled. Finally, the power specifications table is located in the bottom-right corner.
Contents
The PSU is well-protected by two foam spacers. It is also stored inside of a cloth bag with EVGA's logo printed on it.
The bundle includes an AC power cord, a set of fixing bolts, some Velcro straps and a pouch for storing unused modular cables. There's also a user's manual that covers the 650, 750 and 850 P2 models. EVGA also provides an ATX-bridging plug for switching the PSU on without having it connected to a system. This plug comes in handy when you want to test your water-cooling setup or bleed air out of it.
Exterior
Thanks to its matte coating, the high-quality finish on the PSU is fairly scratch and fingerprint-resistant. On the front, there's a small on/off switch next to the AC receptacle. Large decals flank the sides of the PSU with the model number and power specifications table. Two more stickers are on the bottom conveying the serial and part numbers.
The modular panel includes three eight-pin and four six-pin sockets, along with a pair of sockets for the ATX connector.
The switch that toggles ECO mode on and off is located on the back as well, so it isn't easily accessible after the PSU is installed. You will have to get inside of your case to reach it. While we find the placement of the ECO switch inconvenient, some power users think it's better to have the switch on the back of the unit to avoid confusing it with the power switch.
EVGA's characteristic punched fan grille helps set the PSU apart from competing offerings. It's worth emphasizing that we love the build quality of this unit.
Cabling
All of the cables are stealth, and only the FDD adapter is flat while the rest are round. Overall, EVGA's cable sleeving quality is good, although the ATX, EPS and PCIe cables are quite rigid because of their thicker wires. As a result, cable management inside of your chassis will be challenging.
Additionally, we don't like the fact that the EPS cable has two connectors. Since most enthusiasts will likely only utilize a single EPS connector, they should exist on separate leads. We also think that all PCIe connectors should have 6+2 pin connectors (not just half of them). Finally, as usual for a Super Flower PSU, the ATX, EPS and PCIe cables feature capacitors at their ends for extra ripple filtering.
