EVGA SuperNOVA 650 P2 PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 P2 View Site

Cooler Master V750 View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The registered hold-up time surpasses the ATX spec's minimum, so the SuperNOVA 650 P2 passes the hold-up test. We didn't have any doubt that it wouldn't; Super Flower uses a large bulk cap for this unit's capacity.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The inrush current is pretty low with 115V and 230V input. Super Flower might have used a large bulk cap, but it also implemented a suitable NTC thermistor to efficiently suppress inrush current during the PSU's start-up phase.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) Noise (dBA) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.558A 1.983A 1.989A 0.979A 64.78 87.09% 0 0 46.78 °C 0.955 12.143V 5.038V 3.312V 5.102V 74.38 37.42 °C 115.0V 2 8.151A 2.972A 2.990A 1.174A 129.75 90.30% 0 0 48.00 °C 0.971 12.136V 5.033V 3.310V 5.090V 143.69 38.20 °C 115.1V 3 13.089A 3.476A 3.504A 1.376A 194.83 91.44% 0 0 50.06 °C 0.984 12.130V 5.030V 3.307V 5.078V 213.08 39.01 °C 115.1V 4 18.029A 3.976A 3.992A 1.575A 259.75 91.72% 0 0 53.49 °C 0.989 12.125V 5.026V 3.304V 5.066V 283.19 40.65 °C 115.1V 5 22.630A 4.973A 4.999A 1.780A 324.76 91.56% 0 0 54.88 °C 0.992 12.121V 5.022V 3.300V 5.053V 354.71 41.04 °C 115.1V 6 27.233A 5.975A 6.003A 1.979A 389.73 90.97% 615 26.5 43.38 °C 0.993 12.117V 5.018V 3.297V 5.040V 428.40 54.27 °C 115.1V 7 31.848A 6.984A 7.012A 2.185A 454.66 90.47% 615 26.5 43.32 °C 0.994 12.106V 5.015V 3.294V 5.028V 502.53 53.56 °C 115.1V 8 36.476A 7.984A 8.018A 2.389A 519.65 89.77% 940 35.6 44.28 °C 0.995 12.098V 5.010V 3.291V 5.013V 578.88 54.76 °C 115.1V 9 41.534A 8.482A 8.540A 2.394A 584.66 89.20% 940 35.6 45.49 °C 0.995 12.089V 5.007V 3.290V 5.008V 655.47 56.23 °C 115.1V 10 46.543A 8.997A 9.036A 2.500A 649.60 88.51% 940 35.6 45.89 °C 0.995 12.083V 5.004V 3.287V 4.999V 733.90 56.85 °C 115.1V 11 51.964A 9.001A 9.038A 2.500A 714.56 87.91% 1310 44.8 45.94 °C 0.995 12.073V 5.002V 3.285V 4.995V 812.82 57.16 °C 115.1V CL1 0.101A 12.009A 12.005A 0.004A 100.97 84.96% 615 26.5 42.95 °C 0.965 12.160V 5.010V 3.295V 5.124V 118.85 52.08 °C 115.1V CL2 54.124A 1.002A 1.003A 1.001A 666.70 89.11% 940 35.6 45.69 °C 0.995 12.070V 5.024V 3.301V 5.074V 748.19 54.90 °C 115.1V

Voltage regulation is good on all rails; only Seasonic's high-end Platinum-rated platform manages to outperform EVGA's offering. The 650 P2 also proves to be highly efficient, although it doesn't manage to clear the 80 Plus Platinum requirements with 50 and 100 percent of its maximum-rated-capacity loads. We should stress, however, that we tested the PSU under much harsher conditions than the 80 Plus organization uses. On top of that, the unit was within 0.5 percent of its required thresholds. With this we can assume that under normal conditions, the PSU won't have a problem satisfying the Platinum requirements.

Still, we don't think an operational temperature of 23 °C is realistic inside of a typical chassis. Since we want to push the PSUs we're testing to their limits, we continue to crank up the heat inside our hot-box. When it comes to evaluating PSUs, high ambient temperatures can separate the good ones from the rest.

As far as noise output goes, the small EVGA unit is dead silent up to the 70 percent load test; its fan started to spin faster only after passing that point. We had to overload the PSU in order to make the fan rotate at full speed. And even under those conditions the noise wasn't bad compared to other power supplies we've reviewed. ECO mode lasts quite a while, which means that in a typical machine, the fan will barely spin.