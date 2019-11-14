EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 Power Supply Review

Protection Features
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: 75.2A (120.32%), 12.036V 5V: 27A (112.5%), 4.931V 3.3V: 29A (120.83%), 3.291V 5VSB: 6.2A (206.67%), 4.911V
|OPP
|1013.95W (135.19%)
|OTP
|✓ (170°C @ 12V heat sink)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Proper Operation
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay
The OCP triggering points at +12V, 5V and 3.3V are reasonable set. The 5VSB rail's OCP is configured high, but there are no issues even at 6.2A. Finally, the over power protection is a bit higher than we would like to see; still, the platform looks to handle this fine.
DC Power Sequencing
According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.
No problems here.
Cross Load Tests
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
Ripple Charts
The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.
Infrared Images
We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).
The temperatures at the internals are at normal levels, given the applied conditions, so we see no reason to use such an aggressive fan profile. Most likely FSP's engineers wanted to make sure that the PSU will outlive its extended warranty.
That list is a joke.
do yourself a favor and ignore that dumb list. the guy who took control of it is going on a fear mongering spree and has admitted hes basing everything off his own opinion rather than facts. he doesn't like single rails and telling people single rails will blow up on them if you use them in units past 600 watts or so. he's not correcting users going around on that forum stating single rails don't support ocp / opp. he's spreading misinformation about a plethora of power supplies, hes ranking power supplies that are objectively worse over nitpicking stuff. like the g3 opp that's only a concern if you ARE ALREADY PUSHING THE POWER SUPPLY BEYOND ITS RATED SPEC NO MATTER WHAT EVEN WITH GOOD OPP YOU WILL STILL HAVE PROBLEMS IN THOSE SCENARIOS OVER TIME OF CONSTANT PUSHING OVER SPEC.
sorry for my rant but linus power supply tier has been the worse thing to come about in the community.
Active Clamp Reset Forward designs characteristically hold steady voltages better.
The criticism regarding transient response is flawed in that it is not tested the way that people are actually going to use the things, ie with the caps in place.
While I'm sure no one is stamping an official seal of approval on PSUs, I'd imagine they'd be ripped on pretty hard if it didn't actually adhere to ATX specifications.
Evga's marketing wank goes on about the higher quality capacitors on the output board. A more useful test, IMO, would be to test that transient response under conditions that people are actually using the thing. Given that it only slightly failed this testing methodology without the caps, I'm left to believe that it would do just fine tested in a real world situation.