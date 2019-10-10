EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 Power Supply Review

While the EVGA 750 G5 is competent, it's inferior to its predecessor, the 750 G3 and to competitors.

Specifications and Part Analysis

The SuperNOVA 750 G5 achieves a pretty high overall performance score, which however is lower than its main competitors, the Corsair RM750x and the Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 750W. Unfortunately, FSP, the manufacturer of EVGA's new G5 line, didn't pay much attention to the fan speed profile, so the 750 G5 is noisy. Moreover, its vampire power exceeds 0.25W with 230V input, so it fails to meet even the lowest Cybenetics efficiency standard (ETA-S).

EVGA's high numbered G, P, and T lines (G2, G3, P2, and T2) exclusively used Super Flower's Leadex platforms, which are among the best in today's market. Nonetheless, recent U.S. tariffs affected manufacturers with production lines in China, so EVGA had to turn to another OEM for the new G5 line, which will replace the G3 models. Probably this is the best time to grab a G3 PSU, even a G2 if you manage to find any before they vanish from the stores

The G5 line is based on an FSP platform, that uses an Active Clamp Reset Forward topology. Briefly this is a budget platform able to deliver long hold-up times even with small bulk caps and high efficiency levels. Still its performance cannot see eye-to-eye half-bridge and full-bridge topologies equipped with LLC resonant converters.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) FSP Max. DC Output 750W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold * Noise LAMBDA-S+ ( 35-40 dB[A]) * Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (MGA13512HF-A25) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (Selectable) Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 150 x 85 x 150mm Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lb ) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

* Not certified yet by Cybenetics. According to our measurements the PSU falls into this noise category. There is no efficiency (ETA) classification, because of the high vampire power which puts it off Cybenetics' charts.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 24 24 62.5 3 0.5 Watts 120 750 15 6 Total Max. Power (W) 750

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 18-22AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (700mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (700mm+150mm) 2 4 18AWG No SATA (550mm+100mm+100mm) 3 9 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 1 4 18AWG No FDD Adapter (100mm) 1 1 22AWG No AC Power Cord (1420mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

Plenty of cables and connectors are provided with the 750 G3. It would be nice if the EPS and PCIe connectors used thicker, 16AWG gauges, but this is not a super strong PSU, so we will let this slide. What we cannot let go, though, is the small distance between the peripheral connectors. With only 100mm you will probably fall into compatibility problems with larger chassis. This is why we recommend at least 150mm gap between the SATA and the 4-pin Molex connectors. Finally, the absence of in-cable caps is good news, since it creates a trouble-free cable routing and management processes.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) FSP PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 3x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x HY GBJ2506P (600V, 25A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETS 2x ROHM R6020KNX (600V, 20A, 0.196Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x ROHM SCS306AM (650V, 6A @ 120°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Rubycon (450V, 390uF, 3,000h @ 105°C, MXG) Main Switchers 1x Infineon IPA80R310CE (800V, 10.6A @ 100°C, 0.31Ohm) Reset Switch 1x Infineon IPD80R1K4CE (800V, 2.3A @ 100°C, 1.4Ohm) APFC/Switching Controller FSP 6600 IC Topology Primary side: Active Clamp Reset Forward Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETS 4x Infineon IPP029N06N (60V, 100A @ 100°C, 2.9mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters:4x Infineon BSC042N03LS (30V, 59A @ 100°C, 4.2mOhm) PWM Controllers: ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000 @ 105°C, KZE), 2x Rubycon (3-6,000 @ 105°C, YXG), 1x Rubycon (4-10,000 @ 105°C, YXF) Polymers: 15x United Chemi-Con Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Protechnic Electric MGA13512HF-A25 (135mm, 12V, 0.28A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x CET CEF02N7G FET (700V, 1.3A @ 100°C, 6.75Ohm) Standby PWM Controller FSP 6601 IC

On the primary side, an ACRF (Active Clamp Reset Forward) topology is used with a single FET being the main switcher, while another FET plays the role of the reset switch. On the secondary side, a synchronous rectification scheme is used by the +12V rail, and the minor rails are generated through a pair of DC-DC converters. All heatsinks are small, and there is a strange bridge connecting the APFC and the primary heat sinks, which is mostly for aesthetics rather than doing something of importance (e.g., balancing the operating temperatures of those heat sinks). Finally, the overall design is clear, so the airflow is increased, and on the secondary side, there aren't many electrolytic caps; on the contrary, FSP used many polymer caps to filter ripple.

The transient filter has all the necessary parts. There is also inrush current protection through an NTC thermistor, which is supported by a bypass relay.

Only 390uF are enough for the bulk cap of a PSU that utilizes an ACRF topology, to offer a much longer than the required (17ms) by the ATX spec, hold-up time.

The photos above show the main switching and reset FETs of the ACRF topology.

The +12V FETs are installed onto a small heat sink. Moreover, both VRMs are located on a small vertical board.

The main PCB hosts a small number of electrolytic caps, along with several polymer ones. Many polymer caps are on the modular PCB.

This is the board that hosts the supervisor IC along with a number of operational amplifiers (op-amps), is depicted in the photos above.

The soldering quality is good and the same goes for the build quality.

The fan is of good quality, but its speed profile is aggressive.

