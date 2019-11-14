EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 Power Supply Review

Go to page:

Performance Rating

Click to see more results

The overall performance is high, but not high enough to meet the Corsair RM750x and the Super Flower Leadex III eye-to-eye.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Click to see more results

This is a noisy power supply, so if you cannot stand loud PC parts, better stay away from it.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Click to see more results

The overall efficiency is satisfactory.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content