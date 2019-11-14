Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 Power Supply Review

The SuperNOVA 750 G5 is fully modular, compact, and promises for high performance. Will it be able to meet the popular Corsair and Seasonic offerings though?

By

Performance Rating

Click to see more results

The overall performance is high, but not high enough to meet the Corsair RM750x and the Super Flower Leadex III eye-to-eye.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Click to see more results

This is a noisy power supply, so if you cannot stand loud PC parts, better stay away from it.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Click to see more results

The overall efficiency is satisfactory.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 10 October 2019 00:11
    Not a Leadex platform , can't really compete with the others.
    Reply
  • Yuniel 25 October 2019 22:11
    Hello Aris , you still recommened the g3 ? , beacuse aparently is in tier Tier D - Not recommended https://linustechtips.com/main/topic/1116640-psu-tier-list-40-rev-103/ , beacuse of OPP , the 850 g3 is good PSU for high end PC gaming ?
    Reply
  • mossberg 12 November 2019 20:32
    Yuniel said:
    Hello Aris , you still recommened the g3 ? , beacuse aparently is in tier Tier D - Not recommended https://linustechtips.com/main/topic/1116640-psu-tier-list-40-rev-103/ , beacuse of OPP , the 850 g3 is good PSU for high end PC gaming ?

    That list is a joke.
    Reply
  • agentlaidlaw 26 November 2019 19:18
    Yuniel said:
    Hello Aris , you still recommened the g3 ? , beacuse aparently is in tier Tier D - Not recommended https://linustechtips.com/main/topic/1116640-psu-tier-list-40-rev-103/ , beacuse of OPP , the 850 g3 is good PSU for high end PC gaming ?
    linus forums are spreading fear mongering. they use toms own reviews about the G3 series as their reasoning while simultaneously ignoring toms still recommendation for it IN THOSE SAME REVIEWS. they all of a sudden don't care about the authors opinion. they pick and choose what they want to hear and spread misinformation and instill paranoia and fear mongering into people. and also flat-out ignore jonnyguru reviews for it as well. while simultaneously using jonny's reviews for recommending other power supplies.

    do yourself a favor and ignore that dumb list. the guy who took control of it is going on a fear mongering spree and has admitted hes basing everything off his own opinion rather than facts. he doesn't like single rails and telling people single rails will blow up on them if you use them in units past 600 watts or so. he's not correcting users going around on that forum stating single rails don't support ocp / opp. he's spreading misinformation about a plethora of power supplies, hes ranking power supplies that are objectively worse over nitpicking stuff. like the g3 opp that's only a concern if you ARE ALREADY PUSHING THE POWER SUPPLY BEYOND ITS RATED SPEC NO MATTER WHAT EVEN WITH GOOD OPP YOU WILL STILL HAVE PROBLEMS IN THOSE SCENARIOS OVER TIME OF CONSTANT PUSHING OVER SPEC.

    sorry for my rant but linus power supply tier has been the worse thing to come about in the community.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 26 November 2019 19:29
    I never ever base my recommendations on a lame tier list.
    Reply
  • WigitMigit 16 December 2019 01:26
    Could I download evga's software and adjust the fan curve to deal with the loud fan issue? Or does their software not work with the g5 lineup
    Reply
  • TJ Hooker 16 December 2019 18:21
    WigitMigit said:
    Could I download evga's software and adjust the fan curve to deal with the loud fan issue? Or does their software not work with the g5 lineup
    What software are you referring to? I've never heard of software that lets you change your PSU fan profile, except for Corsair link (which only works with a few of their high end PSUs).
    Reply
  • WigitMigit 18 December 2019 04:09
    TJ Hooker said:
    What software are you referring to? I've never heard of software that lets you change your PSU fan profile, except for Corsair link (which only works with a few of their high end PSUs).
    https://www.evga.com/supernova/
    Reply
  • TJ Hooker 18 December 2019 04:25
    WigitMigit said:
    https://www.evga.com/supernova/
    Interesting, didn't realize EVGA had something similar. But it looks like it works only with that one PSU model from ~7 years ago, guess it's not too surprising I hadn't heard of it.
    Reply
  • VTEC_Inside 28 December 2019 19:08
    There is an issue with this review IMO.

    Active Clamp Reset Forward designs characteristically hold steady voltages better.

    The criticism regarding transient response is flawed in that it is not tested the way that people are actually going to use the things, ie with the caps in place.

    While I'm sure no one is stamping an official seal of approval on PSUs, I'd imagine they'd be ripped on pretty hard if it didn't actually adhere to ATX specifications.

    Evga's marketing wank goes on about the higher quality capacitors on the output board. A more useful test, IMO, would be to test that transient response under conditions that people are actually using the thing. Given that it only slightly failed this testing methodology without the caps, I'm left to believe that it would do just fine tested in a real world situation.
    Reply