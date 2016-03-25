Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 T2 Power Supply Review

EVGA's T2 series consists of Titanium-rated PSUs with capacities ranging from 750 to 1600W. Today, we're looking at the 850W model, which tries to prove it is worth a premium compared to the company's Platinum-rated 850W offering.

Efficiency, Temperature And Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using the results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the SuperNOVA 850 T2's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum-rated capacity.

This is hands-down one of the most efficient (if not the most efficient) PSUs we have tested. It easily takes the lead from all other high-end offerings with similar capacity. Then again, we haven't tested any other 850W Titanium-rated power supplies, so our comparison data only includes Platinum- and Gold-rated models. Hopefully we start seeing more entries in this segment, though we're sure many of you would rather see Titanium-rated 400 to 600W PSUs for more mid-range builds.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the efficiency of EVGA's SuperNOVA 850 T2 at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60 and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)Fan NoisePF/AC Volts
11.193A0.490A0.479A0.194A19.6474.71%00 dB(A)0.716
12.225V5.049V3.320V5.110V26.29115.0V
22.413A0.989A0.992A0.391A39.7884.16%00 dB(A)0.864
12.225V5.047V3.319V5.103V47.27115.0V
33.633A1.475A1.505A5.099A59.8387.64%00 dB(A)0.918
12.225V5.043V3.318V5.099V68.27115.1V
44.840A1.983A1.988A0.785A79.7689.50%00 dB(A)0.940
12.225V5.042V3.318V5.094V89.12115.1V

Under light loads the 850 T2 is highly efficient and dead silent. There's nothing more we could want.

5VSB Efficiency

he ATX specification states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 50 percent or higher with 100mA of load, 60 percent or higher with 250mA of load and 70 percent or higher with 1A or more of load.

We take four measurements: one each at 100, 250 and 1000mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle. 

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.101A0.5272.22%0.033
5.111V0.72115.1V
20.251A1.2879.01%0.072
5.109V1.62115.1V
31.002A5.1183.09%0.230
5.095V6.15115.1V
42.502A12.6881.86%0.381
5.066V15.49115.1V
Super Flower finally decided to make some changes that lead to increased efficiency on the 5VSB rail. In the next upgrade of this circuit, the company should make it a little stronger as well, with at least 3A max current output.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
Idle12.246V5.050V3.322V5.118V5.990.253
115.1V
Standby0.110.005
115.1V
In the table above, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Phantom power is very low with both voltage inputs (115V/230V AC).

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed in RPM, and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 33 °C (91.4 °F) to 48 °C (118.4 °F) ambient temperature.   

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a small, custom-made anechoic chamber with internals completely covered in sound-proofing material (be quiet! Noise Absorber kit). Background noise inside the chamber was below 18 dB(A) during testing, and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 33 °C (91.4 °F) to 48 °C (118.4 °F) ambient temperature. 

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the entire operating range of the PSU. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between at 28 °C (82.4 °F) to 30 °C (86 °F).  

Up to 548W of load (456W at +12V and 92W on the minor rails) the PSU operates passively, making zero noise. When the fan starts to spin, it keeps a steady rotational speed around 620 RPM. There, its output noise is close to 21 dB(A); the fan remains inaudible. This is the quietest PSU we've ever tested, excluding the completely passive ones, of course. The very high efficiency levels it achieves play a key role here, since there's little wasted thermal energy.

19 Comments Comment from the forums
  • turkey3_scratch 25 March 2016 13:52
    Very great unit, as expected. I would have liked to see the threshold for when OTP really kicks in, if it even does. Perhaps duct taping the exhaust grill will do the trick. It's nice to see Superflower use a MOV for a change. I just wish that 3.3V rail would not get so near 3.14V during the transient response tests, but realistically I don't expect the 3.3V rail to get that sudden load these days.

    Also @Aris, are you sure there's only 4 y caps? I thought those blue sleeves store multiple y caps? Or do they not?
    Reply
  • damric 25 March 2016 15:47
    That's some yummy low ripple for overclocking.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 25 March 2016 16:07
    if you mean the blue components before/after the bridge rectifier, they are X caps and I didn't count them in the EMI filter on purpose.
    Reply
  • ZeusGamer 25 March 2016 16:41
    I've had the G2 model of this power supply and it's still working great after two years. I'm really impressed by EVGA with these G2 and T2 models.
    Reply
  • JackNaylorPE 25 March 2016 17:18
    Efficiency is nice... I guess .... but with that 3.3 and 5V performance, I'm not impressed.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 25 March 2016 18:01
    3.3 rail can vary per unit doesn't worry me a bit.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 25 March 2016 18:02
    3.3 rail can vary per unit , doesn't worry me a bit. Every test model for a review can produce different results.
    Reply
  • JackNaylorPE 25 March 2016 18:38
    To each his own I guess... but for the ridiculous price of $240, I'd want better. The Corsair 860 and coolermaster V850 PSUs finish 1 and 2 and are much cheaper.

    The unit would fail to meet the ATX spec at 5%, and this comes in at a rather dismal 4.5 %... yes, this does vary from unit to unit (and this is a bad thing) If the unit that winds up in the hands of a review site gets two outta 3 rails at 4.5%, I shudder to think what we might get ordering off newegg. In the review graphs, it's the bottom of the chart against all the other PSUs with which its compared.

    The focus on efficiency in the ranking of PSUs in an enthusiast box is a criteria which escapes me ... I never walked into a Porsche dealership where the salesman's first pitch was "this model is great, it has the best gas mileage in our entire line'.
    Reply
  • yyk71200 25 March 2016 19:00
    Differences in effissiency between gold, platinum, and titanium psus are rather small and do not justify price differences. Quality of output is more important criteria in choosing a psu than small differences in wattage consumed.
    Reply
  • JackNaylorPE 25 March 2016 19:39
    ^^ ^^
    Reply