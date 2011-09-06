Three External USB And eSATA Blu-ray Burners Tested

LG BE12LU30

LG’s BE12LU30 relies on eSATA for optimal performance, leaving devices that lack this input with nothing faster than a USB 2.0 interface. Of course, LG wants to make sure your primary desktop can use its faster interface, and the company smartly includes a SATA-to-eSATA breakout plate.

Also included are CyberLink’s writing and playback software, eSATA and USB 2.0 cables, and an international power adapter. LG’s power block appears to use a proprietary snap-on power connector, so travelers will likely find it easiest to use a universal travel kit when plugging the devices into non-native jacks.

What appears to be an eject button is actually a touch sensor, though mechanical release is still enabled by a pinhole in the drive’s door.

USB 2.0 and eSATA ports are found on the back, along with a small power switch and 12 V input. Anyone concerned about the eSATA data rate can stop worrying, since 12x BD-R writes require only 0.5 Gb/s of the interface's 3 Gb/s performance ceiling.