Three External USB And eSATA Blu-ray Burners Tested

LG BE12LU30
LG’s BE12LU30 relies on eSATA for optimal performance, leaving devices that lack this input with nothing faster than a USB 2.0 interface. Of course, LG wants to make sure your primary desktop can use its faster interface, and the company smartly includes a SATA-to-eSATA breakout plate.
Also included are CyberLink’s writing and playback software, eSATA and USB 2.0 cables, and an international power adapter. LG’s power block appears to use a proprietary snap-on power connector, so travelers will likely find it easiest to use a universal travel kit when plugging the devices into non-native jacks.
What appears to be an eject button is actually a touch sensor, though mechanical release is still enabled by a pinhole in the drive’s door.
USB 2.0 and eSATA ports are found on the back, along with a small power switch and 12 V input. Anyone concerned about the eSATA data rate can stop worrying, since 12x BD-R writes require only 0.5 Gb/s of the interface's 3 Gb/s performance ceiling.
(I do not know if this is possible?) A lot of people still burn audio CDs and for this the burn quality is normally essential
http://www.tomshardware.com/gallery/bd-sl-scan-ASUS,0101-302721-9789-0-0-0-jpg-.html See no errors know no errors.
Not true. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ESATAp
I already have the bracket for eSATAp where I have the power supply connected using the 12v/5v molex cable.
Let me be more specific: USB 3.0 is primarily for portable devices, eSATA is primarily for stationary devices, and eSATAp is something in the middle that doesn't have enough power for "big" drives such as these.
The purpose of eSATAp WAS to combine the convenience of USB 2.0 with the performance of eSATA. But the purpose of USB 3.0 IS to combine the convenience of USB 2.0 with the performance of PCIe. This is a was vs is debate, Windows XP is still great too but many people have simply quit using it.
Hey, I remember external SCSI too!
BTW, some of these drives DO support eSATA. Forget the P, a USB power connector won't power these drives!
You don't get it. You actually connect the power supply power cable to the back side of the eSATAp connector. It gets the full 12v and 5v load.