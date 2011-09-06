Three External USB And eSATA Blu-ray Burners Tested

DVD+R Dual-Layer Write Performance

While Plextor surprised us with a performance drop in dual-layer Blu-ray recording, Asus takes a hit in dual-layer DVD projects.

Again, we see that a drive is supposedly operating in CAV mode, but appears to have a CLV write pattern.

LG’s SATA interface does well, reaching the 8x limit observed in most writers for our dual-layer media, and achieving a 6.96x average.

Plextor actually reports that it’s writing in CLV mode, though it’s 6.26x average is only marginally below LG’s CAV performance.

Dual-layer DVDs demonstrate no performance changes for either LG or Plextor in the transition from primary to secondary PC interfaces.