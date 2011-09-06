Three External USB And eSATA Blu-ray Burners Tested

DVD+R Dual-Layer Write Performance
While Plextor surprised us with a performance drop in dual-layer Blu-ray recording, Asus takes a hit in dual-layer DVD projects.
Again, we see that a drive is supposedly operating in CAV mode, but appears to have a CLV write pattern.
LG’s SATA interface does well, reaching the 8x limit observed in most writers for our dual-layer media, and achieving a 6.96x average.
Plextor actually reports that it’s writing in CLV mode, though it’s 6.26x average is only marginally below LG’s CAV performance.
Dual-layer DVDs demonstrate no performance changes for either LG or Plextor in the transition from primary to secondary PC interfaces.
(I do not know if this is possible?) A lot of people still burn audio CDs and for this the burn quality is normally essential
Not true. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ESATAp
I already have the bracket for eSATAp where I have the power supply connected using the 12v/5v molex cable.
Let me be more specific: USB 3.0 is primarily for portable devices, eSATA is primarily for stationary devices, and eSATAp is something in the middle that doesn't have enough power for "big" drives such as these.
The purpose of eSATAp WAS to combine the convenience of USB 2.0 with the performance of eSATA. But the purpose of USB 3.0 IS to combine the convenience of USB 2.0 with the performance of PCIe. This is a was vs is debate, Windows XP is still great too but many people have simply quit using it.
Hey, I remember external SCSI too!
BTW, some of these drives DO support eSATA. Forget the P, a USB power connector won't power these drives!
You don't get it. You actually connect the power supply power cable to the back side of the eSATAp connector. It gets the full 12v and 5v load.