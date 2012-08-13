AMD FirePro W8000 And W9000 Review: GCN Goes Pro

OpenCL Benchmarks
These benchmarks are like the ones we ran under DirectX in that we tested both workstation and consumer cards (minus the defunct Quadro 5000, of course). The results themselves are fairly self-explanatory.
AMD's workstation and consumer cards do very well in our bitmining test, showing off the benefits of their GCN architecture.
We used Luxmark 2.0 since it contains a somewhat simpler scene. The slower cards’ performance barely even registers with more complex rendering tasks. As we add complexity, the FirePro W-series cards pull ahead even more.
PostFX uses both OpenGL and OpenCL to create a challenging benchmark. This used to be Nvidia’s strong suit, but the introduction of AMD’s GCN architecture reverses that trend.
AMD’s FirePro W-series cards don’t fare quite as well solving the NQueens problem. The differences are smaller than they used to be, but Fermi still wins.
I bet most professionals wont touch these cards until atleast 3-4 driver revisions. These cards are newer, and perform worse than competitions older.
2. Also, how do the consumer cards perform on these pro softwares ?
in the end I'm glad to see that AMD graphic section is trying to make an effort, not like the their proc section..
So depending on what you use it for, it may very well be a great choice.
Yes, this is a brand new architecture and yes, performance improvements will continue to be made with subsequent driver optimizations.
AFAIK, its not possible now to BIOS mod a regular 7970 into a W9000. AMD and Nvidia have become smarter.