AMD FirePro W9100 Review: Hawaii Puts On Its Suit And Tie

How We Test AMD's FirePro W9100

Test Systems and Environment

For this story, we don't overclock Intel's Core i7-4930K, since the workstation world is very stability-sensitive. As a result, our processor runs at a base close rate of 3.5 GHz. But this machine's test system does sport three SSDs now. We keep the operating system separate from the benchmark suite binaries and data logs.

Normally, we would only test with drivers approved by each ISV. However, this isn’t possible for a brand-new card, so we had to use the latest driver available for AMD's FirePro W9100 (refer to table).

The power draw measurements deserve a section of their own, and we're eager to find out how the W9100 differs from AMD's desktop boards. Right out of the gate, we know the FirePro isn’t factory overclocked like so many of those gaming products.

Here's the list of hardware we're using for benchmarking: