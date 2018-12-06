FSP Hydro PTM 650W PSU Review: Clean, Quiet Power for Mid-Range PCs

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the HPT650M’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 28.8mV 4.9mV 4.7mV 11.9mV Pass 20% Load 19.8mV 4.6mV 5.0mV 13.8mV Pass 30% Load 17.5mV 5.4mV 5.4mV 17.5mV Pass 40% Load 18.8mV 5.5mV 5.3mV 22.4mV Pass 50% Load 19.7mV 6.5mV 5.6mV 23.4mV Pass 60% Load 21.6mV 7.1mV 6.1mV 17.3mV Pass 70% Load 21.6mV 7.3mV 6.6mV 18.0mV Pass 80% Load 22.9mV 8.3mV 8.2mV 16.0mV Pass 90% Load 23.8mV 8.9mV 8.6mV 17.2mV Pass 100% Load 25.6mV 8.9mV 8.9mV 19.6mV Pass 110% Load 26.9mV 9.6mV 9.6mV 18.4mV Pass Cross-Load 1 19.0mV 7.3mV 9.3mV 6.4mV Pass Cross-Load 2 25.9mV 7.6mV 5.7mV 7.6mV Pass

All of the rails deliver clean voltages. It is nice to see such good results from a power supply that doesn't rely on extra filtering capacitors in its cables.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

