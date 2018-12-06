FSP Hydro PTM 650W PSU Review: Clean, Quiet Power for Mid-Range PCs

This is a good power supply that suffers due to a high price that lands it among higher-end competition like the Seasonic SSR-650PX. The HPT650M's main strengths are quiet operation, an efficient 5VSB rail, good ripple suppression, and a pair of EPS connectors (rare at the 650W capacity point). Unfortunately, those connectors are installed on the same cable, so you cannot fully utilize them if you want to stay on the safe side.

Features and Specifications

FSP's new Hydro PTM family shows that that company is trying hard to attract mainstream attention. However, the series faces strong competition from Seasonic's Focus Plus Platinum line-up, which sells at similar prices, offers better performance, and operates quietly. The HPT650M we're reviewing today does employ high-quality components. It's distinctive-looking, too. But aesthetics are of course an ancillary consideration for a piece of hardware that spends its life hidden away inside of your case.

According to FSP, the three-member Hydro PTM family is designed for gaming enthusiasts and overclockers with mid-range PCs. In our experience, the 650W model would complement a Core i7/Ryzen 7 CPU and one high-end graphics card from AMD or Nvidia. These days, dual-GPU configurations are increasingly rare. But if you have the need for two cards in CrossFire or SLI, consider a PSU with more capacity.

The 650W FSP Hydro PTM boasts 80 PLUS Platinum and ETA-A efficiency ratings, along with a LAMBDA-A noise certification. Although those are impressive achievements, the competition is indeed fierce in the HPT650M's price category. It needs to perform exceptionally in order to stand out.

Beyond its unique external design, the HPT650M also sports fully modular cabling and very quiet operation thanks to its relaxed fan profile and fluid dynamic bearing fan. Other interesting features include Japanese electrolytic capacitors, a complete set of protection features, and a 10-year warranty that shows how confident FSP is in its platform. You'll also find two sets of changeable stickers in the PSU's bundle, which allows you to swap between colors and graphic designs.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) FSP Technology Max. DC Output 650W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A- (85-88%) Noise LAMBDA-A (20-25 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over-Voltage Protection ✓ Under-Voltage Protection ✓ Over-Power Protection ✓ Over-Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over-Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm fluid dynamic bearing fan (MGA13512HF-A25) Semi-Passive Operation ✗ Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 152 x 88 x 172mm Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lb ) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 years

Given the aforementioned 80 PLUS and Cybenetics ratings, we already know that this is an efficient power supply. Again, its suite of protection features is complete. There is no semi-passive mode, but we don't consider that a problem since the HPT650M's fan profile is fairly relaxed. To be frank, we actually prefer to have the fan constantly spinning. It keeps heat from building up inside of the PSU.

A 172mm depth measurement makes this a fairly large power supply, especially since you can find higher-capacity models just 140mm-deep. FSP should probably start looking for ways to shrink its enclosures, keeping pace with current trends.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 54.17 2.5 0.3 Watts 120 650 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 650

Combined power on the minor rails is low, but completely acceptable in a modern PSU. The +12V rail can deliver the HPT650M's full power on its own. Meanwhile, the 5VSB rail's capacity is fairly typical based on competing models we've reviewed.

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 18-22AWG ✗ Eight-pin EPS12V (700mm) / 4+4 EPS12V (+150mm) 1 1 / 1 18AWG ✗ 6+2-pin PCIe (650mm+150mm) 1 2 18AWG ✗ 6+2-pin PCIe (500mm+150mm) 1 2 18AWG ✗ SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 2 8 18AWG ✗ SATA (500mm+150mm) / Four-pin Molex (150mm+100mm) 1 2 / 2 18AWG ✗ SATA (500mm+150mm) / Four-pin Molex (150mm) / FDD (+150mm) 1 2 / 1 / 1 18-22AWG ✗ AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 16AWG -

The cables are sufficiently long. We don't like that there are two EPS connectors on one cable, though. This is a major shortcoming in our opinion, since a single EPS connector can deliver up to 336W. Even if 16-gauge wires were used, the cable still wouldn't be able to handle full output from two EPS connectors.

Four PCIe connectors are enough for a 650W power supply, and 12 SATA connectors are probably overkill in this category. We'll take them, though. The components that use SATA connectors don't need much power, after all. On the other hand, there are only three 4-pin Molex connectors. If the rarely used FDD connector was provided by an adapter instead, FSP could have given us four connectors instead.

There are no in-cable capacitors to speak of. Moreover, all of the cables are stealth and flat. This should help simplify installation, allowing builders to tuck cable runs out of the way.



