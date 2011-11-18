Four 10-Slot Cases For Four-Way SLI, Tested And Reviewed

Building With The Azza Fusion 4000

The Fusion 4000 installation kit includes case feet, individually labeled mounting screws, cable ties, full-sized (PS/2 form factor) power supply and fan adapters to replace the upper-system’s mini-ITX back panel, and a power switch adapter for the second power supply.

We should mention that two power supplies should never be connected to the same circuit, since slightly different voltage levels can potentially cause voltage regulator malfunction.

Top and bottom 3.5” bays use the same style trays, with both 3.5” and 2.5” mounting holes located to properly align either drive type with the Fusion 4000’s included 3.5” backplanes.

The Fusion 4000’s four-drive 2.5” backplane uses clamshell-style plastic trays that we’re fairly sure are designed exclusively for SSDs. While 2.5” hard drives may fit, plastic is a poor conductor of heat, and 2.5" disks tend to get pretty hot.

We connected a single drive bay for our one test drive and placed our optical drive in the lower portion’s top bay. Our nine-slot motherboard filled the appropriate area using traditional screws and standoffs, with the lowest installed graphics card hanging one space past the bottom of the motherboard to fill the case’s tenth slot.

Installed cards are held in place through a traditional screw-in installation, as is the power supply. Spare cable length is hidden behind the motherboard tray.

Though the Fusion 4000 also supports a mini-ITX system in its top portion, we're leaving that space empty for our evaluation. This allows us to compare the thermal and acoustic performance of the Fusion 4000 to cases that lack its ability to host a second machine.