Four 10-Slot Cases For Four-Way SLI, Tested And Reviewed

Extra space for cooling, controllers, and add-in cards makes XL-ATX the preferred solution for extreme system builders. Today, we follow up our picture story by testing four 10-slot cases that support XL-ATX and four-way SLI (with room to spare).

Building With The Rosewill Thor V2

Rosewill bundles its screws and standoffs in a single bag, forcing builders to dump everything out to find the pieces they need.

Basic metal trays use rubber grommets and shoulder screws to dampen vibrations from 3.5” mechanical drives. Holes for 2.5” drives lack grommets, since most desktop builders reserve this form factor for SSDs.

The top-right edge of the face panel slides out to the right, revealing latching tabs for external bay covers. These covers are designed to slide out to the right as well, but we unscrewed the left-edge cover to show how these pieces fit together.

Note that the 3.5” adapter cover has specially-shaped tabs designed to provide clearance for the outer cover’s slides. Though a 5.25” drive still fits in the lowest bay (with the 3.5” adapter removed), the other bay covers do not.

The center sliding tab on each of the Thor V2’s drive latches pushes holding pins into a 5.25” drive’s mounting holes when depressed. Sliding the tab forward keeps it depressed.

The Thor V2 is extremely compact by Ultra ATX standards, with less than an inch between the top of the motherboard and top-panel fan. Top-panel radiator support is mostly dependent on the distance between motherboard devices (such as VRM sinks) from the top edge.

Without liquid cooling, our four-card SLI configuration fits perfectly within the Thor V2. White shows off the design features of this limited-production version, though the color change adds $20-40 compared to the black version.

42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tarekwm 18 November 2011 12:24
    4 way sli is too damn excessive! but anyway nice builds
    Reply
  • metallifux 18 November 2011 12:39
    The enermax looks like a carbon copy of the CoolerMaster CM 690 II Advanced
    Reply
  • de5_Roy 18 November 2011 13:23
    damn those cases look huge, in a good way.
    i am pretty sure i could live in the top apartment compartment of the azza case. it has in built cooling, water supply if one is using water cooling, a bottom grill window and so on. ;D
    Reply
  • joytech22 18 November 2011 14:01
    I just wish I could find the Azza Fusion 4000. >:\

    I could really take advantage of the dual mobo feature.
    Just stick a i5-i7 Mini-ITX system in the top for thin clients, servers for gaming at lans etc..

    Then use the more powerful bottom system with a KVM switch and use whichever you want for whatever task you intend to perform. :)

    That's what I would do anyway.. I might get thumbed down but that's my use.
    Reply
  • pro-gamer 18 November 2011 14:25
    wow!!! azza 4000 is best solution for four way sli/cfx
    Reply
  • ksampanna 18 November 2011 14:32
    I know it's not a cpu/graphic card review, but come on ... 980X & 4 580s beg for performance numbers
    Reply
  • Dacatak 18 November 2011 14:38
    I would also love to see some benchmarks for those four 580s.
    Reply
  • DRosencraft 18 November 2011 14:49
    Does anyone actually know a place in the US you can get the Azza? I can't seem to find one.
    Reply
  • buzznut 18 November 2011 15:03
    I think the Enermax case is really sharp. The Thor isn't bad looking but the Armor is god awful. I don't like the aesthetics of the Azza case, but I bet the top portion could be put to use as a housing for a pretty wicked water cooling setup! That's what I'd do anyway.
    Reply
  • 18 November 2011 15:49
    The toms guys are without ideas. Why not make a competition looking for de pc cheapest-fastest?
    Spaniard
    Reply