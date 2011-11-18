Four 10-Slot Cases For Four-Way SLI, Tested And Reviewed

Test Settings

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-980X Extreme: LGA 1366, 3.33 GHz, 12 MB Shared L3 Cache Overclocked to 4.00 GHz (40 x 100 MHz), 1.30 V CPU Cooler Rosewill Fort120 Motherboard Gigabyte GA-X58A-UD9: Intel X58 Express Chipset, LGA 1366, BIOS F3 (05/28/2010) RAM Kingston KHX16000D3ULT1K3/6GX (6 GB), DDR3-2000 at DDR3-1333 CAS 7-7-7-20 Graphics 4 x GeForce GTX 580: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008, SLI Hard Drive Western Digital Velociraptor WD3000HLFS, 300 GB, 10 000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16 MB cache Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Antec High Current Pro HCP-1200 ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 280.26 WHQL Chipset Intel INF 9.2.0.1019

Gigabyte’s X58A-UD9 provides the top-end CPU and four-way SLI support we needed to fully evaluate each case’s cooling and noise-blocking performance. A lack of front-panel USB 3.0 support is its only weakness, though the company and several competitors are currently launching newer boards to address that issue.

The Antec High Current Pro HCP-1200’s eight 30 A, 12 V rails provide ample power for our four GeForce GTX 580 graphics cards and overclocked Core i7-980X CPU.