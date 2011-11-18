Trending

Four 10-Slot Cases For Four-Way SLI, Tested And Reviewed

By

Extra space for cooling, controllers, and add-in cards makes XL-ATX the preferred solution for extreme system builders. Today, we follow up our picture story by testing four 10-slot cases that support XL-ATX and four-way SLI (with room to spare).

Test Settings

Test System Configuration
CPUIntel Core i7-980X Extreme: LGA 1366, 3.33 GHz, 12 MB Shared L3 Cache Overclocked to 4.00 GHz (40 x 100 MHz), 1.30 V
CPU CoolerRosewill Fort120
MotherboardGigabyte GA-X58A-UD9: Intel X58 Express Chipset, LGA 1366, BIOS F3 (05/28/2010)
RAMKingston KHX16000D3ULT1K3/6GX (6 GB), DDR3-2000 at DDR3-1333 CAS 7-7-7-20
Graphics4 x GeForce GTX 580: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008, SLI
Hard DriveWestern Digital Velociraptor WD3000HLFS, 300 GB, 10 000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16 MB cache
SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
PowerAntec High Current Pro HCP-1200 ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
Software
OSMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
GraphicsNvidia GeForce 280.26 WHQL
ChipsetIntel INF 9.2.0.1019

Gigabyte’s X58A-UD9 provides the top-end CPU and four-way SLI support we needed to fully evaluate each case’s cooling and noise-blocking performance. A lack of front-panel USB 3.0 support is its only weakness, though the company and several competitors are currently launching newer boards to address that issue.

The Antec High Current Pro HCP-1200’s eight 30 A, 12 V rails provide ample power for our four GeForce GTX 580 graphics cards and overclocked Core i7-980X CPU.

Benchmark Configuration
Prime95 v25.864-bit executable, Small FFTs, Seven-threads
3DMark 11Version: 1.0.1.0, Extreme Preset, Graphics Test 1, Looped
RealTemp 3.40Average of maximum core readings at full CPU load
Galaxy CM-140 SPL MeterTested at 1/4 m, corrected to 1 m (-12 db), dB(A) weighting
42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tarekwm 18 November 2011 12:24
    4 way sli is too damn excessive! but anyway nice builds
    Reply
  • metallifux 18 November 2011 12:39
    The enermax looks like a carbon copy of the CoolerMaster CM 690 II Advanced
    Reply
  • de5_Roy 18 November 2011 13:23
    damn those cases look huge, in a good way.
    i am pretty sure i could live in the top apartment compartment of the azza case. it has in built cooling, water supply if one is using water cooling, a bottom grill window and so on. ;D
    Reply
  • joytech22 18 November 2011 14:01
    I just wish I could find the Azza Fusion 4000. >:\

    I could really take advantage of the dual mobo feature.
    Just stick a i5-i7 Mini-ITX system in the top for thin clients, servers for gaming at lans etc..

    Then use the more powerful bottom system with a KVM switch and use whichever you want for whatever task you intend to perform. :)

    That's what I would do anyway.. I might get thumbed down but that's my use.
    Reply
  • pro-gamer 18 November 2011 14:25
    wow!!! azza 4000 is best solution for four way sli/cfx
    Reply
  • ksampanna 18 November 2011 14:32
    I know it's not a cpu/graphic card review, but come on ... 980X & 4 580s beg for performance numbers
    Reply
  • Dacatak 18 November 2011 14:38
    I would also love to see some benchmarks for those four 580s.
    Reply
  • DRosencraft 18 November 2011 14:49
    Does anyone actually know a place in the US you can get the Azza? I can't seem to find one.
    Reply
  • buzznut 18 November 2011 15:03
    I think the Enermax case is really sharp. The Thor isn't bad looking but the Armor is god awful. I don't like the aesthetics of the Azza case, but I bet the top portion could be put to use as a housing for a pretty wicked water cooling setup! That's what I'd do anyway.
    Reply
  • 18 November 2011 15:49
    The toms guys are without ideas. Why not make a competition looking for de pc cheapest-fastest?
    Spaniard
    Reply