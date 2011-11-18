Four 10-Slot Cases For Four-Way SLI, Tested And Reviewed

Test Settings
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-980X Extreme: LGA 1366, 3.33 GHz, 12 MB Shared L3 Cache Overclocked to 4.00 GHz (40 x 100 MHz), 1.30 V
|CPU Cooler
|Rosewill Fort120
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte GA-X58A-UD9: Intel X58 Express Chipset, LGA 1366, BIOS F3 (05/28/2010)
|RAM
|Kingston KHX16000D3ULT1K3/6GX (6 GB), DDR3-2000 at DDR3-1333 CAS 7-7-7-20
|Graphics
|4 x GeForce GTX 580: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008, SLI
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Velociraptor WD3000HLFS, 300 GB, 10 000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16 MB cache
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Antec High Current Pro HCP-1200 ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 280.26 WHQL
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.2.0.1019
Gigabyte’s X58A-UD9 provides the top-end CPU and four-way SLI support we needed to fully evaluate each case’s cooling and noise-blocking performance. A lack of front-panel USB 3.0 support is its only weakness, though the company and several competitors are currently launching newer boards to address that issue.
The Antec High Current Pro HCP-1200’s eight 30 A, 12 V rails provide ample power for our four GeForce GTX 580 graphics cards and overclocked Core i7-980X CPU.
|Benchmark Configuration
|Prime95 v25.8
|64-bit executable, Small FFTs, Seven-threads
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.1.0, Extreme Preset, Graphics Test 1, Looped
|RealTemp 3.40
|Average of maximum core readings at full CPU load
|Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter
|Tested at 1/4 m, corrected to 1 m (-12 db), dB(A) weighting
i am pretty sure i could live in the top apartment compartment of the azza case. it has in built cooling, water supply if one is using water cooling, a bottom grill window and so on. ;D
I could really take advantage of the dual mobo feature.
Just stick a i5-i7 Mini-ITX system in the top for thin clients, servers for gaming at lans etc..
Then use the more powerful bottom system with a KVM switch and use whichever you want for whatever task you intend to perform. :)
That's what I would do anyway.. I might get thumbed down but that's my use.
Spaniard