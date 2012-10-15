AMD FX-4170 Vs. Intel Core i3-3220: Which ~$125 CPU Should You Buy?

Test System And Benchmarks

We're using the same memory and storage subsystem on both platforms in order to normalize as many variables as possible. In addition to the Core i3-3220 and FX-4170, we're also including Intel's Core i5-3550 in our benchmark results. This gives us a reference point in order to gauge how these $125 budget-oriented CPUs measure up to a $200 model.

Socket AM3+ LGA 1155 CPU AMD FX-4170 (Zambezi), 4.2 GHz Base Clock Rate, 4.3 GHz Turbo Core Intel Core i3-3220 (Ivy Bridge), 3.3 GHz, Hyper-Threading enabled Motherboard Gigabyte 990FXA-UD5Socket AM3+, Chipset: AMD 990FX ASRock Fatal1ty P67 Performance LGA 1155, Intel P67 Express PCH Networking On-Board Gigabit LAN controller Memory Corsair Vengeance, 2 x 4 GB, 1866 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-34-2T Graphics AMD Radeon HD 7970925 MHz GPU, 3 GB GDDR5 at 1375 MHz Hard Drive Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s Power ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W ATX12V, EPS12V Software and Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 x64, Service Pack 1, KB2645594 and KB2646060 installed DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Drivers AMD Catalyst 12.8