How to Choose the Right CPU for 1080p Gaming: 14 Processors Compared

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds can be a frustrating title to benchmark. Its constant cadence of updates seems to introduce more problems than are solved, and we've seen visible hitching from even the fastest CPUs and GPUs.

Aside from the Pentiums, scaling in PUBG is fairly meager. AMD's Ryzen 3 1300X suffers the most jarring stuttering during playback of our recorded game.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

Stepping down to a GeForce GTX 1070 confirms that we're decidedly graphics-bound. Not that this game is particularly detailed; it may just be poorly optimized. Either way, there's no real meaningful conclusion we can draw from such an outcome.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

Our final test leaves little to explain: There are no meaningful differences between CPUs when you're constrained by a GeForce GTX 1060.



