How to Choose the Right CPU for 1080p Gaming: 14 Processors Compared

Grand Theft Auto V

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates. It may seem odd that the Core i5-8600K beats Intel's Core i7-8700K, but we've observed this tendency on other occasions.

Did you notice that Core i3-8350K out there in front of the quad-core Core i5-7600K? Clearly, Coffee Lake propels the Core i3 family to new performance heights.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

The finishing order remains intact as we test with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070, though average frame rates fall a bit. Still, many of the slower models land within 1 FPS of what we saw from the GTX 1080, suggesting that we're not seeing a graphics-bound workload. Host processing appears to be the limiting factor.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

Plain and simple: Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 restricts performance at this point.



