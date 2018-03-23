Trending

How to Choose the Right CPU for 1080p Gaming: 14 Processors Compared

By

Shadow Of War

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

Middle-earth: Shadow of War doesn't scale as dramatically as some of our other benchmarks, and it certainly isn't as sensitive to IPC throughput and frequency as Shadow of Mordor. CPU reviews tend to focus on games that scale well with certain host processing specifications, such as core count, clock rate, cache size, or memory bandwidth. But some games just can't get enough graphics performance.

This title exhibits a 12.6 FPS (~16%) gap between the fastest and slowest processors in our pool, but every system surpasses the 70 FPS mark easily. There is a difference in smoothness between the Pentium and Ryzen 3 1300X processors, but it isn't extreme.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

Naturally, a GeForce GTX 1070 is even more tied up, tightening the delta from top to bottom to just 3.3 FPS.

The Pentium processors still struggle a bit with hitching.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

A GeForce GTX 1060 puts all of these CPUs on an even footing. Subjectively, there is no difference between the processors, even though our data suggests that the Core i7-8700K lags behind.


  • psiboy 30 March 2018 01:02
    Would Have been good to see fx chips and first gen i series. That could explain why Mine appears to be the only comment in a week!
    Reply