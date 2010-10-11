GeForce GT 430: The HTPC Crowd Gets Fermi On A Diet

Benchmark Results: Crysis

“Does it play Crysis?”

Sure, if the settings and resolution are low enough. Crysis shows the new GeForce GT 430 easily surpasses the GeForce GT 220. The Radeon HD 5570 does have a strong lead over the new card, but keep in mind that Crysis tends to favor the Radeon HD 5000-series. When it comes to raw gaming performance, the Radeon HD 5670 walks away with the win here.