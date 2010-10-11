GeForce GT 430: The HTPC Crowd Gets Fermi On A Diet

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2 And 3D Vision
Just Cause 2 might be an Nvidia TWIMTBP title, but that doesn’t stop the Radeon cards from showing a strong advantage here. The GeForce cards seem strangely performance-capped in this title, and the GeForce GT 240 performs on par with the new GeForce GT 430.
Enabling 3D Vision in this 3D Vision-ready game definitely results in a performance hit. There is a predictable 50% reduction in frame rates with the feature enabled, showing us two things: 3D Vision causes a notable penalty on low-end GeForce cards, and Just Cause 2 is a tough game for sub-$100 graphics hardware to handle.
The GeForce GT 430 might be quite successful at playing low-fidelity titles such as World of Warcraft in 3D, but if graphically-demanding titles are in your sights, you should be looking to GeForce cards above the $100 mark. Remember, rendering in stereo means you're fundamentally doubling the graphics card's workload. We'd suggest a GeForce GTX 460, at the very least, if you're interested in seriously exploring this feature.
Because it seems like HTPC's primary options are services like Hulu and Netflix.
Its not like Nvidia was racing AMD to the market here so I fail to see why they insist on pushing out a product that is not priced competitively.
Heck Nvidia's new product isnt even priced appropriately against their last generation cards much less AMDs year old offerings.
I have used the HTPC cards and they don't work with Sat/ATT companies for OnDemand. They are basically good for 720p 1080p formats
I use my HTPC for OTA HD networks (Fox, ABC, NBC, etc), Hulu, ESPN3, Blu-ray, and DVD-rips. I get HD on most of the shows I watch, and Hulu doesn't look bad for the others. There are very few gaps, but some would care a lot about them... HBO, NFL network, ESPN content that isn't available on ESPN3. Overall though, no monthly fee for all my TV with HD DVR... I like it. Some people use cable cards, but my whole reason for going the HTPC route was to save money, not pay more.
I have a 55" 3d TV but hate the glasses so much I can't ever see myself using 3D playback. I'd go for 5670 just for the occasional gaming session.