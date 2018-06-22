Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB Review: (Mostly) Faster Than 1050 2GB

Results: Far Cry 5, Ghost Recon Wildlands, and Forza Motorsport 7
Far Cry 5
GeForce GTX 1050 3GB landed between the 1050 Ti 4GB and 1050 2GB cards, but also notably turned the 1050’s slight loss against Radeon RX 560 into a slight win.
What’s more, while the 1050 2GB board’s 99th percentile results looked pretty strong, that last percentile dropped off sharply. GeForce GTX 1050 3GB didn't suffer the same fate.
Ghost Recon Wildlands
Our frames per second by percentile chart shows GeForce GTX 1050 2GB and 3GB performing almost identically in this DirectX 11-based game. Both cards outpace Radeon RX 560 4GB.
Forza Motorsport 7
Forza Motorsport 7 is a newcomer to our benchmark suite, but it dutifully represents the racing genre with a DirectX 12 game engine.
Based on what we’ve seen from GeForce GTX 1050 3GB and other titles based on low-level APIs, it was no surprise to see Nvidia’s latest land closer to GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB than the 1050 2GB board. Again, 1050 3GB also beat Radeon RX 560 in the process.
Well, our somewhat opposing speculations when the 3GB version announced pretty much are BOTH confirmed with this test.
Sometimes it achieves parity with the 1050Ti, and sometimes it dips below 1050 performance.
Depends on the game.
One thing neither of us considered in our conversation - the need for higher clocks pushes up power consumption to the point where spikes occasionally exceed the specs for the PCIe slot.
Still, the results are interesting - and my curmudgeonly side somewhat objects to the idea of cutting memory bandwidth and compensating for it by cranking up the power.
Second paragraph of the article.
"According to our sources, it really doesn’t. Slowly but surely, GeForce GTX 1050 3GB cards will start replacing 2GB boards, particularly as the 512MB memory chips used on those 2GB implementations become harder to source. "
I've been playing with this a bit. Wanted to get the GDDR5 fast enough to give 112 GB/s but realistically it's going to take down-clocking the 1050 2GB, overclocking the 3GB card, and then seeing what difference the missing ROP partition/L2 makes. Will continue trying to come up with a good comparison.
It *is* a real product. There's a model number and everything :) I've been itching to do something with graphics for months!