Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB Review: (Mostly) Faster Than 1050 2GB

Results: Far Cry 5, Ghost Recon Wildlands, and Forza Motorsport 7

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

GeForce GTX 1050 3GB landed between the 1050 Ti 4GB and 1050 2GB cards, but also notably turned the 1050’s slight loss against Radeon RX 560 into a slight win.

What’s more, while the 1050 2GB board’s 99th percentile results looked pretty strong, that last percentile dropped off sharply. GeForce GTX 1050 3GB didn't suffer the same fate.

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Our frames per second by percentile chart shows GeForce GTX 1050 2GB and 3GB performing almost identically in this DirectX 11-based game. Both cards outpace Radeon RX 560 4GB.

Forza Motorsport 7

Forza Motorsport 7 is a newcomer to our benchmark suite, but it dutifully represents the racing genre with a DirectX 12 game engine.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Based on what we’ve seen from GeForce GTX 1050 3GB and other titles based on low-level APIs, it was no surprise to see Nvidia’s latest land closer to GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB than the 1050 2GB board. Again, 1050 3GB also beat Radeon RX 560 in the process.

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content