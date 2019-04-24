Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Review: This Turing Fails the Test

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming OC 4G deals 31 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1650... Amazon Prime £175.32 View Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650... Amazon £178.32 View Gigabyte GV-N1650GAMING... Amazon Prime £196.23 View MSI Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650... Amazon Prime £271.27 View Show More Deals

Gaming at 1920 x 1080

GeForce GTX 1650 is a 1080p-oriented gaming card. We didn’t bother running higher resolutions this time around. But even after that concession, it’s hard to get excited about these benchmark results.

Using the same quality presets we dialed in for reviews of the GeForce GTX 1660 and 1660 Ti, the GeForce GTX 1650 only averages 60 FPS or more in four games. It’s arguably playable in a few others. But it’s also universally slower than GeForce GTX 1060.

More damning, the 8GB Radeon RX 570, which starts at $140, is faster in every game we test except for Grand Theft Auto V.

With that said, both the GeForce GTX 1650 and Radeon RX 570 would likely benefit from less demanding settings. We’re especially fond of the GeForce GTX 1660 specifically because it can handle max-quality 1920 x 1080 without gulping down power or draining your bank account.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Battlefield V (DX12)

Battlefield V (DX12)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)

Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)

Tom Clancy's The Division (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

