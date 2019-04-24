Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Review: This Turing Fails the Test

Gaming at 1920 x 1080
GeForce GTX 1650 is a 1080p-oriented gaming card. We didn’t bother running higher resolutions this time around. But even after that concession, it’s hard to get excited about these benchmark results.
Using the same quality presets we dialed in for reviews of the GeForce GTX 1660 and 1660 Ti, the GeForce GTX 1650 only averages 60 FPS or more in four games. It’s arguably playable in a few others. But it’s also universally slower than GeForce GTX 1060.
More damning, the 8GB Radeon RX 570, which starts at $140, is faster in every game we test except for Grand Theft Auto V.
With that said, both the GeForce GTX 1650 and Radeon RX 570 would likely benefit from less demanding settings. We’re especially fond of the GeForce GTX 1660 specifically because it can handle max-quality 1920 x 1080 without gulping down power or draining your bank account.
EDIT, Btw, you are correct about the all the points which you have mentioned under CON, including the last one as well. GTX 1650 lacks Turing NVENC Encoder, packs Volta's Multimedia Engine.
And that's the biggest problem with these cards. They are terribly priced. 2 1/2 years ago, the 1050 launched with a $109 MSRP and the 1050 Ti launched with a $139 MSRP. The 1650 is already launching for a higher base price than the 1050 Ti launched for, and the 1650 Ti will be launching for a price not far below what the 1060 3GB and RX 480 4GB were back in 2016, for performance that will likely not be much better. If you wanted that level of performance for that price, you could have had it years ago. And at this point, you can get that level of performance for around $130 with an RX 570. If these cards were priced closer to what the previous generation hardware launched for, perhaps starting around $120 for the 1650, and $150 for the 1650 Ti, they would have been decent options. They're priced at least 20% higher than they should be though.
About the only real advantage these cards hold is that they have low power draw, allowing them to run on low-end 300-350 watt power supplies found in some pre-built systems, at least assuming you get a card that doesn't require a PCIe power cable, but those will likely perform slightly behind what's shown here.
Sorry nVidia. You will have to do better in this price range. Maybe if it cost $129...but not $179
Further, a majority of them DO require external power, including the one tested for this review, and the ones that don't tend to perform a little slower.
That's not to say the card is useless though, and for someone looking for a budget card for a pre-built system with something like a 350 watt PSU, it could make sense (provided they are not trying to fit it in a slim case).