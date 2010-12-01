Trending

GeForce GTX 460M SLI: Mobile Gaming Value From AVADirect?

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 480M may hold the mobile performance crown, but GF100 is certainly not the most practical solution when it comes to power and heat. Today we see how its newer, smaller sibling stands up to the same tasks, aided by SLI support.

Benchmark Results: Productivity

Adobe Photoshop is another multi-threaded application that diminishes a Core i7 processor’s Turbo Boost ceiling. The M17x’s Core i7-920XM continues to outpace X8100’s -940XM, while the X7200’s desktop processor reigns supreme.

We’ve never been able to track down all of AVG’s performance limitations, and all three systems perform similarly in this bench.

WinRAR and 7-Zip both reflect the same performance patterns seen in Photoshop and 3ds Max, in spite of large differences in the way they operate.

41 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bak0n 01 December 2010 14:06
    $3,142 is not a value.
  • jrocks84 01 December 2010 14:07
    "three-gigapixel Webcam"

    Now that'd be an awesome webcam. If only it was true... :(
  • dEAne 01 December 2010 16:00
    thanks tom for this article.
  • silversurfernhs 01 December 2010 16:24
    last gaming laptop i'll ever own was the HDX20 8800m series... google it - thats why. It lasted me a few generations - and the wifey uses it now, still games well(for the games she plays anyway).

    All these "gaming" laptops are on 17" screens... i'd just as well plug it into an external monitor - which defeats the purpose a bit - might as well have a small fragbox for the price...

    I wish some company would rejuvinate the spirit of HP's HDX Dragon line...
  • blibba 01 December 2010 16:38
    So, why can#t we have a fully enabled GF106 for desktops? Ffs Nvidia...
  • nebun 01 December 2010 19:18
    it's so funny that the mid range sli setup destroys the top of the like ati crossfire setup, lol. nvidia for life..
  • Maziar 01 December 2010 19:38
    Thanks for the article;however,I hoped you compare it with 2 GTX 480Ms as well
    BTW,you can find this laptop(with the same config as the review) much cheaper from other sites such as XoticPC.(Starts from $2100)
    http://www.xoticpc.com/sager-np7280-custom-laptop-built-the-clevo-x7200-p-2881.html
  • jomofro39 01 December 2010 19:50
    True value will hit when the cpus with the integrated graphics come out, hopefully. That is their purpose, right? I hardly find 3,100 or 2,100 dollars a value. Gaming on the go is a privilege, not a need. Value on a privilege needs to be steeper than this.
  • Crashman 01 December 2010 20:31
    MaziarThanks for the article;however,I hoped you compare it with 2 GTX 480Ms as wellYes, well, the X8100 didn't support two of them due to power issues (most HUGE notebooks won't) and the other X7200 (the one with the 980X installed) had already been sent back.
  • theholylancer 01 December 2010 20:34
    soo umm i7 950 DESKTOP vs i7 920 XM MOBILE?

    did someone forgot to mention that the AMD cards were paired with mobile procs, while 460Ms got the destkop stuff?

    It did not made any sense when I saw that crysis high AMD gets slaughtered, and then V High is evenish. Then I looked back and saw that AMD gets a mobile CPU that could have been the bottleneck given the gfx power...



