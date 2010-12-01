GeForce GTX 460M SLI: Mobile Gaming Value From AVADirect?

Benchmark Results: Productivity
Adobe Photoshop is another multi-threaded application that diminishes a Core i7 processor’s Turbo Boost ceiling. The M17x’s Core i7-920XM continues to outpace X8100’s -940XM, while the X7200’s desktop processor reigns supreme.
We’ve never been able to track down all of AVG’s performance limitations, and all three systems perform similarly in this bench.
WinRAR and 7-Zip both reflect the same performance patterns seen in Photoshop and 3ds Max, in spite of large differences in the way they operate.
Now that'd be an awesome webcam. If only it was true... :(
All these "gaming" laptops are on 17" screens... i'd just as well plug it into an external monitor - which defeats the purpose a bit - might as well have a small fragbox for the price...
I wish some company would rejuvinate the spirit of HP's HDX Dragon line...
BTW,you can find this laptop(with the same config as the review) much cheaper from other sites such as XoticPC.(Starts from $2100)
http://www.xoticpc.com/sager-np7280-custom-laptop-built-the-clevo-x7200-p-2881.html
did someone forgot to mention that the AMD cards were paired with mobile procs, while 460Ms got the destkop stuff?
It did not made any sense when I saw that crysis high AMD gets slaughtered, and then V High is evenish. Then I looked back and saw that AMD gets a mobile CPU that could have been the bottleneck given the gfx power...