GeForce GTX 460M SLI: Mobile Gaming Value From AVADirect?

Benchmark Results: Productivity

Adobe Photoshop is another multi-threaded application that diminishes a Core i7 processor’s Turbo Boost ceiling. The M17x’s Core i7-920XM continues to outpace X8100’s -940XM, while the X7200’s desktop processor reigns supreme.

We’ve never been able to track down all of AVG’s performance limitations, and all three systems perform similarly in this bench.

WinRAR and 7-Zip both reflect the same performance patterns seen in Photoshop and 3ds Max, in spite of large differences in the way they operate.