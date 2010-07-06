Trending

GeForce GTX 480M: AVADirect’s W880CU Is Packing The Heat

By

With the launch of its GeForce GTX 480M, Nvidia’s Fermi architecture takes center stage in high-end gaming notebooks. But is the notoriously-hot GPU able to compete against AMD's Mobility Radeon HD 5870? AVADirect gives us the answer with its new W880CU.

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Previous tests have shown that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is poorly threaded and frequency-reliant, something that should allow both the desktop and notebook processors achieve the same performance levels. How will the graphics processors respond?

The GeForce GTX 480M rocks the notebook world at over 59 FPS using the screen’s native resolution, even with anti-aliasing enabled. Desktop users might be a little disappointed by the charts, yet the speeds achieved by all four systems are completely playable in this gorgeous, fast-paced title.

53 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bin1127 06 July 2010 13:22
    It plays Crysis!
    Reply
  • Tamz_msc 06 July 2010 13:28
    ....all of these notebooks must be plugged into a power outlet before gaming commences.
    I think that sums it up.
    Reply
  • Lmeow 06 July 2010 13:30
    Portable vasectomy!
    Reply
  • Tamz_msc 06 July 2010 13:31
    LmeowPortable vasectomy!LOL +1
    Reply
  • xyzionz 06 July 2010 13:43
    Quite a surprise on the power consumption...
    Reply
  • sprunth 06 July 2010 13:45
    That's a crazy heat pipe setup...

    Agree on the naming thing on the last page, that would be helpful.
    Reply
  • Maziar 06 July 2010 13:52
    Great review.
    Before its launch,it was rumored that it will have a much higher power consumption than 5870M, but now it seems they are close
    Reply
  • 06 July 2010 13:56
    "Notice that the component on the left uses both fans and has two-thirds the total number of heat pipes" Ummmmm if I'm looking at the picture correctly the GPU and the majority of the heat pipes are on the Right, you may want to retype that.
    Reply
  • 06 July 2010 14:05
    are there no temperatures for gpu in article or i missed it?
    Reply
  • Plyro109 06 July 2010 14:08
    The funny thing is, AMD actually DID use the naming scheme you like in their LAST generation of mobile GPU's. The Mobility 4850 matched the standard 4850's number of stream processors, albeit with lower clock speeds. Same with the Mobility 4870 and Mobility 4870x2.

    They changed it in response to Nvidia's naming scheme, which is a shame. I liked the matching of desktop/laptop performance to names, too. :/
    Reply