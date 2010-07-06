GeForce GTX 480M: AVADirect’s W880CU Is Packing The Heat

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Previous tests have shown that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is poorly threaded and frequency-reliant, something that should allow both the desktop and notebook processors achieve the same performance levels. How will the graphics processors respond?

The GeForce GTX 480M rocks the notebook world at over 59 FPS using the screen’s native resolution, even with anti-aliasing enabled. Desktop users might be a little disappointed by the charts, yet the speeds achieved by all four systems are completely playable in this gorgeous, fast-paced title.