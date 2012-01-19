Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Cards, Rounded-Up

Test System Setup And Benchmarks

In order to compare these cards, we're reactivating our overclocked Core i5-2500K-based test bed, which is guaranteed to alleviate any platform-oriented bottleneck that might otherwise inhibit the performance of any graphics card.

Since the objective is to demonstrate relative performance between graphics products based on the same GPU and with only minor operating frequency differences, we don't need to roll out our complete benchmark suite in order to gauge the finishing order. A few games and a synthetic test will suffice.