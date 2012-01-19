Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Cards, Rounded-Up

Test System Setup And Benchmarks
In order to compare these cards, we're reactivating our overclocked Core i5-2500K-based test bed, which is guaranteed to alleviate any platform-oriented bottleneck that might otherwise inhibit the performance of any graphics card.
Since the objective is to demonstrate relative performance between graphics products based on the same GPU and with only minor operating frequency differences, we don't need to roll out our complete benchmark suite in order to gauge the finishing order. A few games and a synthetic test will suffice.
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), overclocked to 4 GHz, 6 MB shared L3 cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
|Motherboard
|MSI P67A-GD65, Intel P67 Chipset
|Memory
|OCZ DDR3-2000, 2 x 2 GB, at 1338 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/sSamsung 470 Series SSD 256 GB, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics Cards
|Asus GTX 560 DirectCU II TOPECS Black GTX 560Galaxy GeForce GTX 560 MDT x4MSI N560GTX Twin Frozr II OCZotac GeForce GTX 560 AMP!
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master Hyper TX 2
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce: 285.62
|Benchmarks
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.1.0, Benchmark Only
|Battlefield 3
|Version 1.0.0.0, Operation Swordbreaker, Fraps Run
|Aliens vs. Predator
|Version 1.0.0.0, DirectX 11 Benchmark
|Metro 2033
|Full Game, Built-In Benchmark, "Frontline" Scene DX9, High, AAA, 4x AF, No PhysX
This dosent match with the above chart
I have the feeling that even a i5 2500k@4ghz bottlenecks a 7970 @1080p in most newer games.
If the GPU market goes the way it does, it won't take long that even midrange cards will be bottlenecked @1080p by the cpu.