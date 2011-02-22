Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Ti Cards, Compared

Sparkle SX560T1024D5MH

With a cryptic model number standing in place of anything more than its generic GeForce GTX 560 Ti model name, Sparkle’s standard-speed card isn’t designed to attract overclocking enthusiasts, but instead stands in as a replacement for Nvidia’s reference model.

This is the card by which performance improvements of competing designs will be compared, and includes the reference-design voltage regulator and cooler. Only color differentiates Sparkle’s circuit board from the reference part.

Even the installation kit is standard fare, with a mini-to-full HDMI and DVI-I to VGA adapters. Sparkle includes two four-pin-to-PCIe power adapters, though the amperage limits of four-pin cables force us to recommend using no more than one.