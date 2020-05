Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2

Just Cause 2 might be a challenge for lesser hardware, but its toughest benchmark map is no match for the brute strength of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 560 Ti at resolutions up to 1920x1080.

The game gets a little stickier at 2560x1600, with freeze-frames apparent on every card. The 1000 MHz Sparkle and Gigabyte cards are probably playable for most gamers with AA disabled, so this might be the one game where overclocking crosses that gap.