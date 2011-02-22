Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Ti Cards, Compared

Asus GTX560 Ti DirectCU II TOP

Sold under the excessively-long part number ENGTX560 TI DCII TOP/2DI/1GD5, Asus’ flagship model provides increased speed and cooling, without the expected increase in price.

An ingenious cooler design incorporates an inexpensive aluminum sink adjoined by a simplified heat pipe to a secondary radiator. This design is probably responsible for Asus’ best-value pricing.

It appears that Asus also produces its own PCB, expanding a traditional voltage regulator to seven phases to keep voltage consistent under changing loads. Outward-facing power connectors increase drive-bay clearance in traditional tower cases, though additional height needed to clear these connectors might prevent it from fitting certain compact cases.

A 900 MHz GPU and GDDR5-4200 exceed stock clocks by 9% and 5%. While these sound like the types of overclocks most users expect to achieve from stock cards, Asus’ overclock is supported by the manufacturer and guaranteed stable throughout the card’s entire three-year warranty period.

The GTX560 Ti Top includes mini-to-full HDMI and DVI-to-VGA output adapters, plus a pair of Molex-to-PCIe power cables. Due to the limited power available over the four-pin leads of most power supplies, we don’t recommend using both power adapters simultaneously.